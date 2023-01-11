MLB

San Diego Padres Sign Power Bat Nelson Cruz

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Cruz
Cruz
The San Diego Padres and Nelson Cruz are reportedly in agreement on a 1-year deal.

San Diego was previously rumored to be interested in the veteran designated hitter, but nothing was official. This reported deal provides the Padres with a right-handed slugger who can DH or come off the bench in a pinch-hitting role.

Nelson Cruz could end up platooning with Matt Carpenter, who recently inked a deal in San Diego as well. Carpenter is a left-handed hitter who will primarily face right-handed pitching. Meanwhile, Cruz’s ability to hit left-handed pitching from the right-side bodes well for the Padres. Cruz may see some time in the outfield. But the 42-year old is best suited for a DH role at this point in his career.

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/2a/Nelson_Cruz_Nationals.jpg

He endured a down season with the Washington Nationals during the 2022 campaign. Cruz ultimately slashed just .234/.313/.337 with a .651 OPS and 10 home runs in 124 games. However, this is a player who is only one year removed from clubbing 32 home runs between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. Cruz was an All-Star in 2021 as well. Perhaps playing for a contender in San Diego will help Nelson Cruz bounce back.

The Padres are looking to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West division title. LA cruised to a division win last year. San Diego did upset the Dodgers in the 2022 MLB playoffs, however. Following the Padres’ lucrative off-season that has seen them sign star Xander Bogaerts and other key depth pieces, they are ready to make another playoff run.

The San Diego Padres are +120 to win the NL West according to MLB betting sites. Adding a power bat like Nelson Cruz bodes well for their chances to win the division.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
