Jarren Duran believes the Boston Red Sox are a ‘really good team’ that ‘need to get over the hump’ following another close defeat on Monday.

A disastrous first inning for the hosts saw the Angels race out to a 6-0 lead with three home runs, which proved to be a deficit too big to overcome as Los Angeles held on for a 7-6 win in Boston.

The Angels became the first team visiting team in Fenway Park history to hit three homers in the first inning – and given that the ballpark has been a famous landmark of Major League Baseball since 1912 – it is quite the feat.

The Red Sox fell to 29-33 on the season but nearly half of their losses (16) have come by a singular run and All-Star center fielder Duran thinks the nature of those defeats suggests Boston is more than a capable side.

“Personally, I think [suffering a lot of one-run losses] says that we’re a really good team. We’ve been in a lot of games, we just need to get over the hump.”

Will the Boston Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?

Duran sounds like he’s all on the Red Sox, but he may not have to put up with this disappointment for much longer as the San Diego Padres reportedly hold strong interest in trading for the player.

The Padres expressed interest in Duran before the start of the 2024 season and due to Boston’s lacklustre beginning to 2025 the front office may consider him expendable with his trade value at an all-time high.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in the previous campaign, being named an All-Star for the first time, winning the All-Star Game MVP award, earning All-MLB Second Team honors and leading the American League in triples.

San Diego is looking for reinforcements in Duran’s position after primary designated hitter Gavin Sheets crashed face-first into the left-field wall on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Duran hasn’t quite hit the heights he reached in 2024 so far this year, but is still hitting .265 with four home runs and 44 RBI.

The Red Sox have top prospect Roman Anthony, a left fielder who is ranked as the No 1 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, ready to step up from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.