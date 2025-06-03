MLB

Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran: “We’re a really good team, we just need to get over the hump”

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 26341432 168396541 lowres
USATSI 26341432 168396541 lowres

Jarren Duran believes the Boston Red Sox are a ‘really good team’ that ‘need to get over the hump’ following another close defeat on Monday.

A disastrous first inning for the hosts saw the Angels race out to a 6-0 lead with three home runs, which proved to be a deficit too big to overcome as Los Angeles held on for a 7-6 win in Boston.

The Angels became the first team visiting team in Fenway Park history to hit three homers in the first inning – and given that the ballpark has been a famous landmark of Major League Baseball since 1912 – it is quite the feat.

The Red Sox fell to 29-33 on the season but nearly half of their losses (16) have come by a singular run and All-Star center fielder Duran thinks the nature of those defeats suggests Boston is more than a capable side.

“Personally, I think [suffering a lot of one-run losses] says that we’re a really good team. We’ve been in a lot of games, we just need to get over the hump.”

WATCH: Jarren Duran on the Red Sox’s misfortunes

Will the Boston Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?

Duran sounds like he’s all on the Red Sox, but he may not have to put up with this disappointment for much longer as the San Diego Padres reportedly hold strong interest in trading for the player.

The Padres expressed interest in Duran before the start of the 2024 season and due to Boston’s lacklustre beginning to 2025 the front office may consider him expendable with his trade value at an all-time high.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout year in the previous campaign, being named an All-Star for the first time, winning the All-Star Game MVP award, earning All-MLB Second Team honors and leading the American League in triples.

San Diego is looking for reinforcements in Duran’s position after primary designated hitter Gavin Sheets crashed face-first into the left-field wall on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Duran hasn’t quite hit the heights he reached in 2024 so far this year, but is still hitting .265 with four home runs and 44 RBI.

The Red Sox have top prospect Roman Anthony, a left fielder who is ranked as the No 1 prospect by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, ready to step up from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
USATSI 26341432 168396541 lowres
MLB

LATEST Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran: “We’re a really good team, we just need to get over the hump”

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jun 03 2025
USATSI 26236506 168396541 lowres
MLB
Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker considered day-to-day with finger injury suffered vs Reds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jun 02 2025

Chicago Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker is considered day-to-day with a finger injury suffered against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. In the first inning at Wrigley Field, Tucker attempted a steal…

JP Crawford ejected after bad strike call vs Nationals
MLB
JP Crawford Ejected After Blown Strike Call: Mariners, Fans Erupt Over Umpire Controversy
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 30 2025

JP Crawford was ejected after a blown strike call against the Nationals. Statcast confirmed the pitch was outside, and fans are calling for umpire accountability. Why Was JP Crawford Ejected…

Steven Kwan Injury
MLB
Steven Kwan Facing Race Against Time For Cleveland Guardians Clash Against LA Angels After Injury Issue
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025
Amaya Injury Cubs
MLB
Chicago Cubs Reveal Shocking Timeline For Miguel Amaya Return From Injury As MLB Star Set To Miss Months Of Action
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025
Orlando Dreamers MLB Plans
MLB
Who Are The Orlando Dreamers? Huge Names Behind Plan To Bring MLB Action To Orlando For The First Time In History
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
MLB Trade Rumors Paul Skenes
MLB
Rumors Continue Over Pittsburgh Pirates Agreeing Trade For Paul Skenes After Underwhelming Performance From MLB Franchise
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 23 2025
Arrow to top