The Chicago Cubs have been hit with some major injury news, as the MLB franchise revealed that Miguel Amaya will be out for up to six weeks.

What Caused Miguel Amaya Injury For Chicago Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs have been on a tear in the 2025 season so far, being one of the best offensive teams in the entirety of Major League Baseball and sitting second in the National League.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, their momentum took a major hit in recent weeks as star man, Miguel Amaya, suffered a significant injury to his left oblique against the Cincinnati Reds.

Despite his injury, the Cubs went on to win the series against the Cincinnati Red, winning game one 13-6, losing game 2 6-4 and clinching an 11-8 victory in the final encounter.

The 26-year-old was enjoying a strong season in Chicago, helping his side reach a record of 34-21 and was originally put on a 10-day injury list before recent revelations.

How Long Will Miguel Amaya Be Out For?

As previously stated, Amaya was originally place on a 10-day injury list and was expected to return for the Cubs sooner rather than later – but a recent MRI has changed this drastically.

In reality, the 26-year-old is set to be out for the next four to six weeks and this absence could cause concern as Amaya has already registered some impressive numbers.

Amaya has been signed with the Cubs since 2015, joining as an international player and was added to Chicago’s main MLB roster in 2023, the Panama-born player has improved year-on-year.

Despite these improved performances, Miguel Amaya is one of the lowest paid players in Chicago and is far off the likes of Dansby Swanson, who is one of the highest paid players in the MLB.

Prior to his injury, Amaya had registered a slash line of .280/3.13/.509 and added nine doubles with four home runs alongside an overall impressive display.

Who Will Replace Miguel Amaya?

Upon hearing this news, the Chicago Cubs have began to look into their best possible replacements and some fans have pointed towards their young talent, Moises Ballesteros.

However, Craig Counsell, manager of the Chicago Cubs, has revealed why the three time World Series winners are not going to put pressure on the 21-year-old.

Counsell said: “The most important thing to understand about Moisés is he’s 21 years old, and he’s playing a position that is the hardest position to play. It’s the oldest position age-wise in the league, it just requires more reps.”

It appears that the Cubs are opting to use Reese McGuire after the American agreed a minor league deal in January of this year and appeared for the first time on May 25.

McGuire has played over 300 MLB matches during his career and Jed Hoyer, Cubs president, explained how his inclusion in the side is not to diminish Ballesteros.

Hoyer said: “Where we are right now, it felt like the right decision to bring up Reese. That’s not a knock on Moisés. We called him up earlier because we believe in his bat so much. The offense is ahead of the catching, but that’s natural. There’s a reason that catchers get better with age.”