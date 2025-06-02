The Kansas City Royals are calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone in an attempt to boost their struggling offense.

Why Did the Royals Call Up Jac Caglianone?

The Royals are turning to their top prospect to jump-start one of the league’s coldest offenses. After being shut out in a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, the Royals announced they’re calling up Jac Caglianone, their 2024 first-round pick and current No. 10 prospect in all of baseball.

Despite holding a respectable 31-29 record, Kansas City ranks near the bottom of MLB in run production. Through 60 games, the Royals have managed just 194 runs, with only the historically bad Colorado Rockies scoring fewer.

Who Is Jac Caglianone?

Caglianone, 21, is already a household name for college baseball fans. The former Florida Gators standout smashed the program’s single-season home run record and emerged as one of the most feared bats in the country. He was selected sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft and has wasted no time making an impact in the Royals’ minor league system.

Across Double-A and Triple-A, Caglianone has hit .323 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .991 OPS over just 49 games. Despite only spending 12 games at Triple-A, Kansas City is fast-tracking the slugger to the majors in hopes he can be a difference-maker right away.

What Position Will Jac Caglianone Play for Royals?

While Caglianone starred as a two-way player in college — pitching and playing first base — he’s now being transitioned to the corner outfield. The move is still a work in progress, and some defensive growing pains are expected. But Kansas City’s outfield situation has become desperate enough that his bat may outweigh the risk.

The team recently designated Hunter Renfroe for assignment after he hit just .180 with a .483 OPS. Drew Waters has been the most productive Royals outfielder this season but still holds a modest .703 OPS.

Fans React to Jac Caglianone Call-Up

News of Caglianone’s promotion sparked immediate excitement from Royals fans and college baseball followers alike. On social media, many have pointed out the dire offensive numbers from Kansas City’s outfield and hope Caglianone can offer instant improvement.

Welcome to the show Jac Caglianone. Royals are calling him up. Offense is coming & Christmas is early. #fountainsup pic.twitter.com/EoPUlU8fPK — Royals Muse (@KCRoyalsMuse) June 2, 2025

The Royals had to call up Caglianone. You can't continue to waste this pitching staff. The offense isn't good enough. Let's see what the kid can do! — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) June 2, 2025

The 1969 Royals scored the fewest runs per game in franchise history at 3.60 runs per game. This current Royals offense is averaging 3.23 runs per game this season — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) June 1, 2025

Even Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes chimed in with support, amplifying the buzz in the city.

Can Caglianone Win Rookie of the Year?

Yes, and there’s still time. Despite debuting in June, Caglianone remains eligible for the American League Rookie of the Year award. He’ll face stiff competition, most notably from Jacob Wilson of the Oakland Athletics, but a hot stretch could vault him into the conversation.

And if the Royals can stay in the postseason hunt — they’re just two games out of second in the AL Central — Caglianone’s contributions could become even more valuable.

How Good Is the Royals’ Pitching in 2025?

While the offense has sputtered, Kansas City’s pitching staff has been one of MLB’s most pleasant surprises. Strong starting pitching and a consistent bullpen have kept the team competitive and within striking distance of a playoff spot.

The Royals made the postseason in 2024 and advanced past the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round before falling to the New York Yankees. With their pitching intact, adding a legitimate bat like Caglianone could be the spark that reignites another playoff run.