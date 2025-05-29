Steven Kwan was forced to exit early during the Cleveland Guardians’ victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a wrist injury and is now a doubt for the upcoming match against the Los Angeles Angels.

Is Steven Kwan Injured?

Steven Kwan has been a bright light in what has otherwise been a fairly dim season for the Cleveland Guardians, especially in relation to the performance of their outfield.

So, when Kwan had to leave the action during the Guardian’s final series clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers through, many were concerned over what this could mean for the Cleveland-based franchise.

According to reports, Kwan had to be withdrawn with a ‘right wrist inflammation’ and was a consequence of ignoring the sign of pain before the match.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a good run of form in the 2025 season, hitting .311/.371/.425 and boasting a .796 OPS for the year so far, highlighting his importance to Cleveland.

At this current moment in time, Kwan is the second-best hitter on the Guardians’ roster and sits just behind Jose Ramirez in the overall rankings at Cleveland.

The Guardians did go on to win the final meeting against the LA Dodgers, but suffered an overall 2-1 series defeat to their Los Angeles counterparts.

This means that the Guardians now sit fourth in the American League, holding a record of 30-25, which is shared with the two teams below them – the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros.

Will Steven Kwan Miss Guardians vs Angels?

After coming off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kwan is not a doubt for the upcoming series against another LA-based side, as the Guardians enter a three game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Stephen Vogt, manager of the Cleveland Guardians, has now given a much-needed update over Kwan’s current injury status and it provided some positive news for supporters.

Stephen Vogt said: “He had some wrist discomfort, and so we just didn’t want to take any chances. He kind of felt it on his swing, and we have 48 hours till our next game.

“We felt like it was the right call to just get him out of there, but he should be, he should be good to go on Friday.”

With Vogt expecting Kwan to return in time for the Guardians’ clash against the Angels, it gives the Cleveland side a huge boost going into the opening game.

The Angels are currently in a miserable run of form, losing five straight matches, two coming against the Miami Marlins and the last three being inflicted by the New York Yankees.

Such a disappointing performance has seen the one-time World Series winners drop down to 12th in the American League and means they have now reached a negative record of 25-30.

The last series meeting between the Guardians and the Angels came between April 4th-6th, as the Los Angeles-based side picked up a 2-1 win overall at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California.

Similarly, the Angels could also be without a star player through injury, as Mike Trout is nearing a full-return from injury but this series could come too soon for the ninth highest paid player in the MLB.