MLB

Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker considered day-to-day with finger injury suffered vs Reds

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 26236506 168396541 lowres
USATSI 26236506 168396541 lowres

Chicago Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker is considered day-to-day with a finger injury suffered against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

In the first inning at Wrigley Field, Tucker attempted a steal and suffered a jammed right finger on a hard slide into second base.

He went face-first into the dirt and initially it was feared he had suffered a head injury but Tucker took two more at-bats before leaving the game, replaced in right field by Vidal Brujan.

It could’ve been another significant blow for Chicago who recently lost Miguel Amaya to a left oblique injury, with the star catcher facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

The Cubs could afford to take Tucker out of the game on Sunday with a comfortable 4-0 lead and it appears just to have been a precautionary measure.

“I feel all right,” Tucker said. “The hand’s a little jammed, or a little swollen, but obviously we got our off day tomorrow, so hopefully it feels a little bit better once we get to Washington.”

When he left the ballpark, the 28-year-old was sporting a bandage on his right ring finger and a cut across the bridge of his nose was visible.

WATCH: Kyle Tucker suffers a jammed finger vs Cincinnati Reds

Who will replace Kyle Tucker for the Chicago Cubs?

As mentioned above, Brujan replaced Tucker in right field for the remainder of the game against Cincinnati. We can expect that to continue for as long as Tucker is out while Jon Berti can also fill in.

Tucker is the No. 1 MLB free agent expected on the board next winter and the Cubs will be eternally grateful his finger injury doesn’t seem to be anything serious.

Last December, Chicago traded Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith to acquire Tucker’s services and he is one of the reasons the Cubs have the joint-best record in the National League.

That trade has helped the Cubs become a serious playoff contender and the three-time All-Star, as well as a World Series Champion with the Houston Astros in 2022, is of utmost importance to the team’s success.

Through the first 59 games of the season, Tucker has 63 hits, 43 runs, 12 home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 39 RBI on 266 plate appearances.

He also has 16 stolen bases, 40 walks and 32 strikeouts. He boasts a .283 batting average and a .911 OPS and is just as effective on the defensive side of the game with only one error on 112 chances.

Widely regarded as one of the best talents in baseball at the minute, the Cubs will be hoping to have Tucker back on the field as soon as possible.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Jac Caglianone receives Royals call-up
MLB

LATEST Kansas City Royals Call Up Top Prospect Jac Caglianone to Improve Slumping Offense

Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 02 2025
USATSI 26236506 168396541 lowres
MLB
Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker considered day-to-day with finger injury suffered vs Reds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jun 02 2025

Chicago Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker is considered day-to-day with a finger injury suffered against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. In the first inning at Wrigley Field, Tucker attempted a steal…

JP Crawford ejected after bad strike call vs Nationals
MLB
JP Crawford Ejected After Blown Strike Call: Mariners, Fans Erupt Over Umpire Controversy
Author image James Lloyd  •  May 30 2025

JP Crawford was ejected after a blown strike call against the Nationals. Statcast confirmed the pitch was outside, and fans are calling for umpire accountability. Why Was JP Crawford Ejected…

Steven Kwan Injury
MLB
Steven Kwan Facing Race Against Time For Cleveland Guardians Clash Against LA Angels After Injury Issue
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025
Amaya Injury Cubs
MLB
Chicago Cubs Reveal Shocking Timeline For Miguel Amaya Return From Injury As MLB Star Set To Miss Months Of Action
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025
Orlando Dreamers MLB Plans
MLB
Who Are The Orlando Dreamers? Huge Names Behind Plan To Bring MLB Action To Orlando For The First Time In History
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
MLB Trade Rumors Paul Skenes
MLB
Rumors Continue Over Pittsburgh Pirates Agreeing Trade For Paul Skenes After Underwhelming Performance From MLB Franchise
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 23 2025
Arrow to top