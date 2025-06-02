Chicago Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker is considered day-to-day with a finger injury suffered against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

In the first inning at Wrigley Field, Tucker attempted a steal and suffered a jammed right finger on a hard slide into second base.

He went face-first into the dirt and initially it was feared he had suffered a head injury but Tucker took two more at-bats before leaving the game, replaced in right field by Vidal Brujan.

It could’ve been another significant blow for Chicago who recently lost Miguel Amaya to a left oblique injury, with the star catcher facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

The Cubs could afford to take Tucker out of the game on Sunday with a comfortable 4-0 lead and it appears just to have been a precautionary measure.

“I feel all right,” Tucker said. “The hand’s a little jammed, or a little swollen, but obviously we got our off day tomorrow, so hopefully it feels a little bit better once we get to Washington.”

When he left the ballpark, the 28-year-old was sporting a bandage on his right ring finger and a cut across the bridge of his nose was visible.

WATCH: Kyle Tucker suffers a jammed finger vs Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Tucker left today’s game with a jammed right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/6uvhSfwmcg — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 1, 2025

Who will replace Kyle Tucker for the Chicago Cubs?

As mentioned above, Brujan replaced Tucker in right field for the remainder of the game against Cincinnati. We can expect that to continue for as long as Tucker is out while Jon Berti can also fill in.

Tucker is the No. 1 MLB free agent expected on the board next winter and the Cubs will be eternally grateful his finger injury doesn’t seem to be anything serious.

Last December, Chicago traded Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith to acquire Tucker’s services and he is one of the reasons the Cubs have the joint-best record in the National League.

That trade has helped the Cubs become a serious playoff contender and the three-time All-Star, as well as a World Series Champion with the Houston Astros in 2022, is of utmost importance to the team’s success.

Through the first 59 games of the season, Tucker has 63 hits, 43 runs, 12 home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 39 RBI on 266 plate appearances.

He also has 16 stolen bases, 40 walks and 32 strikeouts. He boasts a .283 batting average and a .911 OPS and is just as effective on the defensive side of the game with only one error on 112 chances.

Widely regarded as one of the best talents in baseball at the minute, the Cubs will be hoping to have Tucker back on the field as soon as possible.