The Orlando Dreamers are making a noticeable amount of noise as the group looks to bring MLB action to Orlando for the first time in history and you can find out all about their plans below.

What are the Orlando Dreamers?

At this moment in time there are currently 30 teams in Major League Baseball, being divided in two main divisions known as the American League and National League.

Teams in the MLB are known around the world with the likes of the New York Yankees, LA Dodgers and Boston Red Sox being some of the biggest names in all of sport.

In 2025, each franchise in the MLB averaged around $407 million in revenue from a variety avenues, which highlights a continued increase year-on-year and something the city of Orlando is looking to get involved in.

Players in the MLB are also some of the most rewarded athlets in sport, with the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto earning over $50 million per year meaning they are the two highest paid players in the MLB.

The Orlando Dreamers first caught headlines in 2019 as it was announced that those involved would be aiming to bring professional baseball to central Florida.

Pat Williams, who managed to bring the NBA to Orlando with the Magic back in 1989, began his goal of creating an MLB franchise called the Orlando Dreamers in 2019 and is continuing to push for its introduction.

Essentially, the MLB confirmed that the league would add another two cities going forward and Williams decided that Orlando should be one of these selected areas – so he began to build a group and gain support from across the city.

Unfortunately, Pat Williams went on to pass away in July 2024, however, his initial petition to get support from Orlando reached 15,000 signatures within a month – highlighting the demand for MLB action in the city.

What are the Orlando Dreamers Plans?

As previously mentioned, the overarching aim for the Orlando Dreamers is to bring Major League Baseball to the city and give access to the highest-level of baseball possible.

In order to do so, then the Orlando Dreamers would need to acquire a current MLB franchise or get an expansion slot from the league to host their own side.

At this current moment in time, the acquisition of a current franchise appears to be the most likely and Orlando are currently in early-talks with the Tampa Bay Rays – meaning they would move to Orlando.

Alongside this, the Dreamers are preparing to build a 45,000 capacity stadium near International Drive and create a modern stadium, which was originally set to cost $1.6bn but is now looking nearer $2bn after further research.

This stadium would host the possible MLB side and is said to offer over 25,000 jobs for those living in the United States, while also projecting over $40bn for the economy across 30 years.

Who is Investing in the Orlando Dreamers Plans?

At this current moment in time, the Orlando Dreamers, are said to have raised around $1.5bn in funding through wealthy investors and from support by the community – with another $1bn for the new stadium.

A host of names from the world of baseball are said to have invested in the idea, with Dr. Rick Workman being described as the ‘anchor investor’ at this point in time.

Workman is investing heavily in the idea and generated a large percent of his wealth through Heartland Dental, America’s biggest dental management organization that he founded.

Alongside Workman is John Morgan, who has allegedly placed $250m worth of investment into the Orlando Dreamers and his financial backing comes from Morgan & Morgan law firm.

Has There Ever Been an MLB Team From Orlando?

No, there has never been a Major League Baseball franchise that is based out of Orlando, as Florida currently has two MLB sides – the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins.

The Miami Marlins have a richer history than the Tampa Bay Rays, being two-time MLB World Series winners (1997 & 2003) but the Rays have been the stronger side for several years now.