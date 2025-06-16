MLB

On Monday, Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani will make his first start in 22 months

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Shohei Ohtani Dodgers pic
Shohei Ohtani Dodgers pic

With a 43-29 record, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place in the NL West. They have a two-game lead on the San Francisco Giants. 

In their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 6-4 and are coming off a 5-4 win vs. San Francisco on Sunday evening. MLB insiders announced Los Angeles’s Shohei Ohtani will start on Monday vs. the San Diego Padres. It will be his first time pitching in an MLB game in 22 months. Additionally, this will be Ohtani’s first start with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have awaited the return of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound


Shohei Ohtani is 21 months removed from “a second repair of his ulnar collateral ligament.” The 30-year-old has been rehabbing for quite some time now to get back on the mound. Last season was Ohtani’s first season with the Dodgers, and he was dominant. He became the first full-time designated hitter to win the MVP. On top of that, he is the only player in league history to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

During a postseason run that ended with a World Series win, Ohtani started the initial steps of his throwing program. He suffered a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, and he needed surgery after the season. This delayed Ohtani’s rehab process, and he began throwing again in March. Since then, Ohtani has worked incredibly hard to get an opportunity to start for the Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts told the media that Ohtani is ready to pitch in an MLB game. The Japanese superstar will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger on Monday vs. the Padres. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported that Ohtani will only pitch one inning, possibly two. This is another step in Ohtani’s return to being 100%. How quickly can the three-time MVP get back on the mound as a full-time starter?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
Roman Anthony Called Up by Red Sox: Baseball's Top Prospect to Make Anticipated MLB Debut
MLB

LATEST Roman Anthony Called Up by Red Sox: Baseball’s Top Prospect to Make Anticipated MLB Debut

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 09 2025
Ceddanne Rafaela Walk-Off Caps Red Sox Win After Tense Pre-Game Confrontation With Angels
MLB
Ceddanne Rafaela Walk-Off Caps Red Sox Win After Tense Pre-Game Confrontation With Angels
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 05 2025

Baseball, so often a quiet battleground of strategy and silence, gave way to a storm at Fenway Park on Wednesday. Before a pitch was even thrown, the tension simmered between…

Juan Soto's All-Star Hopes: Navigating a Crowded NL Outfield
MLB
Juan Soto’s All-Star Hopes: Navigating a Crowded National League Outfield
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 05 2025

As the 2025 MLB All-Star Game approaches, the spotlight turns to the National League’s outfield, where talent abounds and competition is fierce. Among the contenders is Juan Soto, the New…

Royals Call Up Top Prospect Jac Caglianone in Hopes of Reviving Offense
MLB
Royals Call Up Top Prospect Jac Caglianone in Hopes of Reviving Offense
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 03 2025
USATSI 26341432 168396541 lowres
MLB
Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran: “We’re a really good team, we just need to get over the hump”
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jun 03 2025
Jac Caglianone receives Royals call-up
MLB
Kansas City Royals Call Up Top Prospect Jac Caglianone to Improve Slumping Offense
Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 02 2025
USATSI 26236506 168396541 lowres
MLB
Cubs All-Star Kyle Tucker considered day-to-day with finger injury suffered vs Reds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jun 02 2025
Arrow to top