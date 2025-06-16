On Monday, Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani will make his first start in 22 months

With a 43-29 record, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place in the NL West. They have a two-game lead on the San Francisco Giants.

In their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 6-4 and are coming off a 5-4 win vs. San Francisco on Sunday evening. MLB insiders announced Los Angeles’s Shohei Ohtani will start on Monday vs. the San Diego Padres. It will be his first time pitching in an MLB game in 22 months. Additionally, this will be Ohtani’s first start with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have awaited the return of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on the mound

Breaking: Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers tomorrow night against the San Diego Padres, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/dWUTASLkoZ — ESPN (@espn) June 16, 2025



Shohei Ohtani is 21 months removed from “a second repair of his ulnar collateral ligament.” The 30-year-old has been rehabbing for quite some time now to get back on the mound. Last season was Ohtani’s first season with the Dodgers, and he was dominant. He became the first full-time designated hitter to win the MVP. On top of that, he is the only player in league history to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

During a postseason run that ended with a World Series win, Ohtani started the initial steps of his throwing program. He suffered a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, and he needed surgery after the season. This delayed Ohtani’s rehab process, and he began throwing again in March. Since then, Ohtani has worked incredibly hard to get an opportunity to start for the Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts told the media that Ohtani is ready to pitch in an MLB game. The Japanese superstar will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger on Monday vs. the Padres. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported that Ohtani will only pitch one inning, possibly two. This is another step in Ohtani’s return to being 100%. How quickly can the three-time MVP get back on the mound as a full-time starter?