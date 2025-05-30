JP Crawford was ejected after a blown strike call against the Nationals. Statcast confirmed the pitch was outside, and fans are calling for umpire accountability.

Why Was JP Crawford Ejected Against the Nationals?

Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford was ejected in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals after arguing a third-strike call that replays clearly showed was outside the zone.

With the Mariners trailing 2-0 and runners on the corners, Crawford took a 1-2 pitch from Mackenzie Gore — a fastball low and off the plate.

Home plate umpire Andy Fletcher called it strike three. Crawford immediately turned and shouted, “That’s not a strike, man!” Fletcher didn’t hesitate — he tossed the Mariners’ shortstop from the game.

Was JP Crawford Strike 3 Call Correct?

No — MLB’s Statcast backed Crawford. The pitch was clearly outside, missing the zone by a visible margin. It wasn’t borderline. It wasn’t close. It was simply a bad call.

And it wasn’t just Crawford who thought so. Social media erupted, with fans and analysts pointing to the pitch tracker as proof. The missed call not only ended a critical at-bat — it changed the entire inning’s momentum.

What Did JP Crawford Say After Ejection?

Crawford’s immediate protest was loud but brief. He didn’t curse or get in Fletcher’s face — he stated his case and was ejected almost instantly.

The reaction from Crawford was more frustrated than furious, but once he was thrown out, he stayed on the field to make sure his voice was heard before manager Dan Wilson escorted him off.

Crawford was replaced in the lineup by Leo Rivas, while Dylan Moore slid over to shortstop.

Why Are MLB Umpires So Bad This Year?

Crawford’s ejection is just the latest in a string of high-profile umpiring controversies this season. In the last week alone, multiple players have been ejected after disputing blatant missed calls. Fans are increasingly calling for robot umpires or automated strike zones, and Thursday’s blown call added fuel to that fire.

One frustrated fan wrote, “JP has every right to be upset. There’s no accountability for these guys.”

It’s so wild that umpires can be this bad at their jobs but still hold the power to make the players look like they’re in the wrong. JP has every right to be upset. There’s no accountability for these guys. — Zen Bias (@alexlenbias) May 30, 2025

Another added, “Umps like these make baseball hard to watch.”

umps like these make baseball hard to watch https://t.co/JkMenSzvdu — bretthew (@brettytweets) May 30, 2025

Will MLB Use Robot Umpires?

There’s momentum building. MLB has tested automated ball-strike systems (ABS) in the minor leagues, and while implementation in the majors hasn’t happened yet, incidents like this only increase pressure.

Crawford’s ejection was a perfect example of a call that could have been overturned or corrected instantly with the help of tech. Instead, the Mariners lost their starting shortstop in a pivotal moment over a mistake that could have been avoided.

What Does This Mean for the Mariners?

The Mariners ultimately lost the game 9-3, and the sixth-inning meltdown — starting with Crawford’s ejection — was a turning point.

After Crawford’s controversial strikeout, Julio Rodríguez struck out, Cal Raleigh was hit by a pitch, and Randy Arozarena struck out with the bases loaded. The team never recovered.

At 30 years old, Crawford is having a solid season, and his leadership at the top of the lineup is crucial. Losing him to an ejection, especially one that felt unjustified, was a momentum killer.