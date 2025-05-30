MLB

JP Crawford Ejected After Blown Strike Call: Mariners, Fans Erupt Over Umpire Controversy

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
JP Crawford ejected after bad strike call vs Nationals
JP Crawford ejected after bad strike call vs Nationals

JP Crawford was ejected after a blown strike call against the Nationals. Statcast confirmed the pitch was outside, and fans are calling for umpire accountability.

Why Was JP Crawford Ejected Against the Nationals?

Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford was ejected in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals after arguing a third-strike call that replays clearly showed was outside the zone.

With the Mariners trailing 2-0 and runners on the corners, Crawford took a 1-2 pitch from Mackenzie Gore — a fastball low and off the plate.

Home plate umpire Andy Fletcher called it strike three. Crawford immediately turned and shouted, “That’s not a strike, man!” Fletcher didn’t hesitate — he tossed the Mariners’ shortstop from the game.

Was JP Crawford Strike 3 Call Correct?

No — MLB’s Statcast backed Crawford. The pitch was clearly outside, missing the zone by a visible margin. It wasn’t borderline. It wasn’t close. It was simply a bad call.

And it wasn’t just Crawford who thought so. Social media erupted, with fans and analysts pointing to the pitch tracker as proof. The missed call not only ended a critical at-bat — it changed the entire inning’s momentum.

What Did JP Crawford Say After Ejection?

Crawford’s immediate protest was loud but brief. He didn’t curse or get in Fletcher’s face — he stated his case and was ejected almost instantly.

The reaction from Crawford was more frustrated than furious, but once he was thrown out, he stayed on the field to make sure his voice was heard before manager Dan Wilson escorted him off.

Crawford was replaced in the lineup by Leo Rivas, while Dylan Moore slid over to shortstop.

Why Are MLB Umpires So Bad This Year?

Crawford’s ejection is just the latest in a string of high-profile umpiring controversies this season. In the last week alone, multiple players have been ejected after disputing blatant missed calls. Fans are increasingly calling for robot umpires or automated strike zones, and Thursday’s blown call added fuel to that fire.

One frustrated fan wrote, “JP has every right to be upset. There’s no accountability for these guys.”

Another added, “Umps like these make baseball hard to watch.”

Will MLB Use Robot Umpires?

There’s momentum building. MLB has tested automated ball-strike systems (ABS) in the minor leagues, and while implementation in the majors hasn’t happened yet, incidents like this only increase pressure.

Crawford’s ejection was a perfect example of a call that could have been overturned or corrected instantly with the help of tech. Instead, the Mariners lost their starting shortstop in a pivotal moment over a mistake that could have been avoided.

What Does This Mean for the Mariners?

The Mariners ultimately lost the game 9-3, and the sixth-inning meltdown — starting with Crawford’s ejection — was a turning point.

After Crawford’s controversial strikeout, Julio Rodríguez struck out, Cal Raleigh was hit by a pitch, and Randy Arozarena struck out with the bases loaded. The team never recovered.

At 30 years old, Crawford is having a solid season, and his leadership at the top of the lineup is crucial. Losing him to an ejection, especially one that felt unjustified, was a momentum killer.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd
Author Image

James Lloyd

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
JP Crawford ejected after bad strike call vs Nationals
MLB

LATEST JP Crawford Ejected After Blown Strike Call: Mariners, Fans Erupt Over Umpire Controversy

Author image James Lloyd  •  May 30 2025
Steven Kwan Injury
MLB
Steven Kwan Facing Race Against Time For Cleveland Guardians Clash Against LA Angels After Injury Issue
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025

Steven Kwan was forced to exit early during the Cleveland Guardians’ victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers after suffering a wrist injury and is now a doubt for the upcoming…

Amaya Injury Cubs
MLB
Chicago Cubs Reveal Shocking Timeline For Miguel Amaya Return From Injury As MLB Star Set To Miss Months Of Action
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025

The Chicago Cubs have been hit with some major injury news, as the MLB franchise revealed that Miguel Amaya will be out for up to six weeks. What Caused Miguel…

Orlando Dreamers MLB Plans
MLB
Who Are The Orlando Dreamers? Huge Names Behind Plan To Bring MLB Action To Orlando For The First Time In History
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
MLB Trade Rumors Paul Skenes
MLB
Rumors Continue Over Pittsburgh Pirates Agreeing Trade For Paul Skenes After Underwhelming Performance From MLB Franchise
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 23 2025
MLB World Series Winners
MLB
Last 10 MLB World Series Winners: Can Los Angeles Dodgers Win Consecutive Titles In 2025?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 22 2025
MLB
New York Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Concerned Over Franchise’s Future and Claims His Side Are ‘Going Through It’
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 21 2025
Arrow to top