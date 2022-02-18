Countries
Salernitana v Milan live stream: Italian Serie A preview, kick off time and team news

Salernitana v Milan live stream: Italian Serie A preview, kick off time and team news

Updated

13 hours ago

on

AC Milan are chasing their dream of winning the Scudetto after several years and take on Salernitana

Salernitana v Milan Live Stream

Salernitana v Milan Preview

Milan are riding a wave at the moment and have done a really great job in cutting down Inter Milan’s lead at the top of the Serie A table. Today, the Rossoneri are in first place in the league standings and have a one-point lead over the reigning champions who have a game in hand.

With Champions league and perhaps a Scudetto challenge looking up for grabs, the Italian giants are likely to take the initiative and end the current month on a strong note.

Stefano Pioli’s men now face a Salernitana side that are rock bottom in the league standings. Moreover, the visitors haven’t won against the San Siro giants since 1948 so we can kind of predict which way this game is going to go.

We believe that Milan have all the tools in the box to register an easy win.

When does Salernitana v Milan kick-off?

Salernitana v Milan kicks off at 19:45 PM on February 20th, 2022.

Salernitana v Milan Team News

Salernitana Team News

The hosts would be without the services of Matteo Ruggeri, Andrea Schiavone and Mamadou Coulibaly. Franck Ribery is likely to be used at some point by Davide Nicola.

Salernitana possible starting lineup:

Sepe; Mazzocchi, Fazio, Dragusin, Ranieri; Radovanovic, L. Coulibaly, Ederson; Verdi, Perotti; Djuric

Milan Team News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is definitely out of contention. Marko Lazetic and Matteo Gabbia are doubtful. Theo Hernandez is back in contention after serving his suspension.

Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

