Home News salernitana v milan prediction italian serie a betting tips odds and free bet

Salernitana v Milan prediction: Italian Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

15 hours ago

on

AC Milan vs Sampdoria 3

Milan looking to keep Scudetto dream alive at the expense of miserable Salernitana

Match Info: Date: 20th February 2022

Kickoff: 19:45 PM BST

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Salernitana v Milan Prediction

Milan are riding a wave at the moment and have done a really great job in cutting down Inter Milan’s lead at the top of the Serie A table. Today, the Rossoneri are in first place in the league standings and have a one-point lead over the reigning champions who have a game in hand.

Stefano Pioli’s men now face a Salernitana side that are rock bottom in the league standings. Moreover, the visitors haven’t won against the San Siro giants since 1948 so we can kind of predict which way this game is going to go.

We believe that Milan have all the tools in the box to register an easy win.

Salernitana v Milan Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Milan @ 1/3 with Livescore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

  Check out the best Salernitana v Milan free bets
  Find out where to watch the Salernitana v Milan live stream

Salernitana v Milan Betting Tips

Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.

Salernitana v Milan Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/5.

Salernitana v Milan Betting Odds

Match Winner

Salernitana @  8/1 with Livescore Bet

Draw @ 19/5 with Livescore Bet

Milan @ 1/3 with Livescore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 3/5

Under 2.5 @ 5/4

Salernitana v Milan Free Bet

How to claim the Livescore Bet sign-up offer:

  • Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  • Deposit £10 on the Livescore Bet sportsbook and your will get five times that value in free bets
  • Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
