Salernitana v Milan prediction: Italian Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Milan looking to keep Scudetto dream alive at the expense of miserable Salernitana
Match Info: Date: 20th February 2022
Kickoff: 19:45 PM BST
Salernitana v Milan Prediction
Milan are riding a wave at the moment and have done a really great job in cutting down Inter Milan’s lead at the top of the Serie A table. Today, the Rossoneri are in first place in the league standings and have a one-point lead over the reigning champions who have a game in hand.
Stefano Pioli’s men now face a Salernitana side that are rock bottom in the league standings. Moreover, the visitors haven’t won against the San Siro giants since 1948 so we can kind of predict which way this game is going to go.
We believe that Milan have all the tools in the box to register an easy win.
Salernitana v Milan Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Milan @ 1/3 with Livescore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Salernitana v Milan free bets
- Find out where to watch the Salernitana v Milan live stream
Salernitana v Milan Betting Tips
Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.
Salernitana v Milan Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/5.
Salernitana v Milan Betting Odds
Match Winner
Salernitana @ 8/1 with Livescore Bet
Draw @ 19/5 with Livescore Bet
Milan @ 1/3 with Livescore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 3/5
Under 2.5 @ 5/4
Salernitana v Milan Free Bet
Livescore Bet are offering new customers free Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
How to claim the Livescore Bet sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Livescore Bet offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit £10 on the Livescore Bet sportsbook and your will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip