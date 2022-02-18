Salernitana v Milan prediction: Italian Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Milan looking to keep Scudetto dream alive at the expense of miserable Salernitana

Match Info: Date: 20th February 2022

Kickoff: 19:45 PM BST

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Salernitana v Milan Prediction

Milan are riding a wave at the moment and have done a really great job in cutting down Inter Milan’s lead at the top of the Serie A table. Today, the Rossoneri are in first place in the league standings and have a one-point lead over the reigning champions who have a game in hand.

Stefano Pioli’s men now face a Salernitana side that are rock bottom in the league standings. Moreover, the visitors haven’t won against the San Siro giants since 1948 so we can kind of predict which way this game is going to go.

We believe that Milan have all the tools in the box to register an easy win.

Salernitana v Milan Prediction: Salernitana 0-2 Milan @ 1/3 with Livescore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Salernitana v Milan free bets

Find out where to watch the Salernitana v Milan live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Salernitana v Milan Betting Tips

Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.

Salernitana v Milan Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/5.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Salernitana v Milan Betting Odds

Match Winner

Salernitana @ 8/1 with Livescore Bet

Draw @ 19/5 with Livescore Bet

Milan @ 1/3 with Livescore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 3/5

Under 2.5 @ 5/4

Salernitana v Milan Free Bet

Livescore Bet are offering new customers free Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How to claim the Livescore Bet sign-up offer: