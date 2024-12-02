Saints’ Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13 vs. the Rams

The 2024 New Orleans Saints started the season 2-0 and averaged 40+ points per game in each of those wins. After that, New Orleans proceeded to lose seven games in a row. Head coach Dennis Allen was fired after the seventh consecutive loss and special teams coach Darren Rizzi was named interim head coach.

Rizzi and the Saints won two games in a row after Dennis Allen was fired. The Saints were at home in Week 13 to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams. It was a hard-fought game but the Saints lost 21-14. In the fourth quarter of the game, do-it-all TE Taysom Hill took a big hit and had to be carted off the field. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Hill likely suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Saints were not going to make the playoffs this season but it hurts to lose a valuable player like Hill.

Taysom Hill’s 2024 season is over after suffering a knee injury in Week 13

From @GMFB: #Saints TE Taysom Hill is feared to be lost for the season with a knee injury, and an MRI is coming today to confirm. pic.twitter.com/b76W40qxfL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2024



To start his professional career, Taysom Hill went undrafted out of BYU. The TE/QB got his start with the Saints in 2017 and that’s where he’s played the last eight seasons. He’s played in 105 games for New Orleans and has made 49 starts. For his first two seasons, Hill was used primarily as a QB on offense. However, he began taking snaps at WR and TE in 2019 and has turned into a Swiss army knife for the Saints.

Hill can play QB, RB, WR, and TE. The 34-year-old has started all eight games he’s been available for this season. He has missed four games due to injury. Against the Rams on Sunday, Hill carried the ball five times for 10 yards and had five catches for 37 yards. Sadly, he suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and his season is likely over. New Orleans still has five games left and they are on the road in Week 14 to face the Giants.