Saints' Paulson Adebo suffered a broken femur and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season

Zach Wolpin
The vibes couldn’t be any lower in New Orleans. After a 2-0 start to the season, the Saints are 0-5 in their last five games. Starting QB Derek Carr has missed their last two games with an oblique injury he suffered in Week 5. Rookie QB Spencer Rattler has started in place of Carr. 

Against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Saints were embarrassed at home and lost 33-10. Mid-way through the second quarter, Saints starting CB Paulson Adebo helped make a tackle. Adebo immediately went to the ground grabbing his leg and had to be carted off the field. It was reported that the 25-year-old suffered a broken femur and he underwent surgery on Friday morning. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adebo will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Paulson Adebo’s season is over after suffering a broken femur in Week 7


In the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Saints selected Paulson Adebo out of Stanford. He’s played in 52 games for the Saints and has made 51 starts. Adebo has missed time due to injury in every season except his rookie year when he made 17 starts for New Orleans. His best campaign so far was in 2023 with four interceptions, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 76 combined tackles. The talented CB was off to a hot start in 2024 with three interceptions in seven games. His 10 passes defended currently leads the NFL.

That number will be passed after Adebo suffered a broken femur in the second quarter on Thursday night. He had surgery on Monday morning and will miss the rest of the season. When Adebo went out, the Saints turned to a second-round pick out of Alabama, Kool-Aid McKinstry. He’s played in all seven games for New Orleans this season and has one start. Expect to see McKinstry start the rest of the season at CB for the Saints. Their next game is on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

