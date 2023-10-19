To start the 2023 season, the Saints were without Alvin Kamara for the first three games. In his place, the team had RB Jamaal Williams as the starter while Kamra was out. However, Williams suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on the IR. He missed weeks 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Kamara returned in Week 4 and has taken over the RB1 duties once again. According to reports, the Saints could be getting a boost to their backfield tonight vs. the Jaguars. After missing the last four games, Jamaal Williams is expected to be activated off the IR and will play in Week 7 on TNF.

Jamaal Williams has not played since Week 2 for the Saints

This will help: #Saints starting RB Jamaal Williams, still on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, is expected to be activated and will play tonight vs. the #Jaguars, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2023



So far this season, the Saints have yet to play a game where Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara are both active. That could change tonight in Week 7 with Williams returning from the IR with a hamstring injury. In his two games played for the Saints this season, the 28-year-old has 27 carries for 74 rushing yards.

With the Lions in 2022, Williams proved that he can be a RB1 if needed. He had his first ever 1,000+ rushing season and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season. Alvin Kamara is utilized as a pass catcher out of the backfield for the Saints. On the other hand, Williams plays more of the traditional RB role. The two have not played a game together this season and we’ll have to see how they’re utilized tonight vs. the Jaguars.

It looks like Jamaal Williams will be activated for Thursday Night Football. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9OFoRrlXBM — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) October 19, 2023



Tonight, the Saints will be hosting the Jaguars on TNF. Jamaal Williams will be playing in his first game since Week 2 after being on the IR with a hamstring injury. It will be interesting to see which RB will lead the team in snaps played tonight for the Saints.