With the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight just days away, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Ryan Garcia’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has, who he has beaten and his best win.

Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Ryan Garcia returns to action this weekend as he faces Gervonta Davis in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. Davis vs Garcia goes down this Saturday night in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘King Ry’ was last seen in action in July last year when facing Javier Fortuna in a super-lightweight bout. Garcia won the fight by knockout in the sixth round, securing the 19th stoppage victory of his short but successful career to date.

Now, the 24-year-old takes on fellow American boxing superstar Gervonta Davis this weekend in a 136-pound catchweight fight. This is just one pound above the lightweight limit – a division Garcia has recently moved up five-pounds from.

Going into this fight, ‘King Ry’ boasts an impressive boxing record of 23 wins to no losses. Of these 23 wins, Garcia has stopped all but four opponents by knockout.

The only men to go the distance with Garcia are Emmanuel Tagoe, Jayson Velez, Carlos Morales and Cristian Cruz Chacon. Apart from those four bouts, Garcia has won every single one of his fights via tantalising stoppage. Hence why ‘King Ry’ is fancies by many boxing bettors to win on Saturday night, despite being the slight underdog with the best offshore gambling sites.

Ryan Garcia turned professional back in 2016 when he was just 17 years old. Since then, the boxing mega-star has had a meteoric rise to the top of the lightweight division and is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now. The hype and buzz around Garcia is amazing, with boxing fans all around the world jumping on the ‘King Ry’ bandwagon.

Despite never having been world champion or even fought for a version of the world title, Garcia is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in his division. The 24-year-old looked almost punch-perfect at lightweight before recently moving up a division to super-lightweight.

Garcia is signed to Golden Boy Promotions and is said to have received even more than the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez received when signing with Oscar De La Hoya. He is star outside of the ring as well as inside it, with million dollar brand deals with the likes of GymShark. He is also one of the most popular fighters on the planet with an Instagram following of 9.5 million.

Since turning pro, Garcia has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of the sport. He has some emphatic victories on his resumé including wins over the likes of Luke Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna.

These are Garcia’s last four victories – fights he has looked nothing short of incredible in. The California man hasn’t had it all his own way however. In his lightweight bout with Luke Campbell back in January 2021, ‘King Ry’ was knocked down in the second round and had to overcome adversity to ultimately fight back and get the victory.

Garcia eventually won the fight by seventh round knockout and showed he has the heart and grit to go with his insane ability. After a short break from the sport to focus on his mental health, Garcia came back in April 2022 with a unanimous decision victory over Tagoe.

Now, Garcia faces the toughest test of his career as he faces the unbeaten Gervonta Davis on Saturday night. ‘Tank’ has won 12 consecutive world title fights and has already been crowned a world champion in three different weight classes. Davis will take some beating, but Garcia could be the man to hand the Baltimore man the first defeat of his boxing career.

At just 24-years-old, Garcia has the boxing world at his feet. The world is his oyster. Who knows, he could even go on to become world champion in multiple weight divisions as well as cementing himself as one of the modern day greats. He is a serious talent and one of the biggest stars in world boxing already.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

