Russel Wilson could make his first start of the season in Week 7 for the Steelers

Zach Wolpin
After a 32-13 win vs. the Raiders in Week 6, the Steelers are 4-2. Pittsburgh lost its previous two games by a combined six points after three straight wins to begin the year. The plan for the Steelers this offseason was for Russell Wilson to be the starter. However, he suffered a calf injury before Week 1. 

That gave backup QB Justin Fields the opportunity to start in Week 1 for Pittsburgh. Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers and has done 4-2. While Fields has the team two games above .500, there could be a change headed into Week 7. Russell Wilson was active in Week 6 but was the backup to Fields. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson will get first-team reps this week at practice. There’s a strong chance Wilson makes his first start of the season in Week 7 vs. the Jets.

Are the Steelers going to start Russell Wilson in Week 7 vs. the Jets?


Russell Wilson spent team years in Seattle and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Following the 2021 season, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Wilson got a five-year, $245 million extension from Denver. However, his time with the team lasted only two seasons. Despite being let go by the Broncos, Wilson still earned $124 million over two seasons. After being released by Denver, Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Wilson suffered a calf injury and he was not ready for the start of the year. The Steelers began the season 3-0 and Mike Tomlin was in no rush to bring Wilson back. The Steelers have gone 1-2 in their last three games and a change at QB could be coming. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson could make his first start of the season this Sunday. Pittsburgh is at home to face the New York Jets. All signs point to Wilson starting in Week 7 barring a setback.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

