NFL

Russell Wilson’s calf injury could force the Steelers to start Justin Fields in Week 1

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Fields Steelers pic
Justin Fields Steelers pic

After two seasons with Kenny Pickett as their starting QB, the Steelers decided to change it up this offseason. They traded Pickett to the Eagles and signed two QBs to the roster. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the top QBs for Pittsburgh in 2024. Ahead of the regular season starting, head coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson the starting QB. 

However, Wilson told the Steelers training staff that he was experiencing tightness in his calf earlier in the week. That left the 35-year-old limited at practice on Thursday and he was off to the side to start practice on Friday. If Wilson is not ready to go on Sunday, the Steelers would be forced to start Justin Fields. We’ll have to wait and see what reports we get from the team before kickoff.

Are the Steelers better off starting Justin Fields at QB?


As expected, the Steelers have given the starting job to veteran Russell Wilson. He’s entering his 13th professional season in 2024, his first with the Steelers. Wilson was cut by the Broncos and the team is paying him $37 million to not be in their team this season. The Pro Bowler’s time in Denver was unsuccessful and Wilson is trying to find a spark again in Pittsburgh. At practice this week, Wilson reported that he is dealing with a calf injury. There is a chance he is unable to play this Sunday in their first game vs. the Falcons.

If Wilson can’t go in Week 1, Justin Fields is more than ready to step in. Fields is coming off three seasons with the Bears in which he went 10-28 in 38 starts. His best season was in 2022 with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 intercepts. The former first-round pick added another 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Fields is the modern-day duel-threat QB who still has to work on becoming a true passer. Part of the reason why Wilson won the starting job this offseason. He has more experience in the NFL and is a better passer than Fields. The fourth-year pro could start this weekend if Russell Wilson can’t play due to a call injury.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Fields Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Russell Wilson’s calf injury could force the Steelers to start Justin Fields in Week 1

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 06 2024
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
NFL
Rashee Rice played like Kansas City’s WR1 in their Week 1 win vs. the Ravens
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 06 2024

To kick off the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs hosted the Ravens on TNF. This was a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. It was a hard-fought game for…

Ronnie Stanley Ravens pic
NFL
Was Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley singled out by officials in their loss to the Chiefs?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 06 2024

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hosted Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on TNF to start the 2024 NFL season. Baltimore started with the football and the game was immediately slowed…

Davante Adams Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders’ Davante Adams refutes reports that he is ‘unhappy’ in Las Vegas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2024
Ravens vs. Chiefs pic
NFL
The Chiefs host the Ravens tonight for the first game of the 2024 NFL season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2024
128201434 damarhamlin
NFL
Damar Hamlin Listed As A Starter For The Bills For First Time Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 05 2024
Kyle Pitts Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1 vs. the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 04 2024
Arrow to top