Russell Wilson’s calf injury could force the Steelers to start Justin Fields in Week 1

After two seasons with Kenny Pickett as their starting QB, the Steelers decided to change it up this offseason. They traded Pickett to the Eagles and signed two QBs to the roster. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the top QBs for Pittsburgh in 2024. Ahead of the regular season starting, head coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson the starting QB.

However, Wilson told the Steelers training staff that he was experiencing tightness in his calf earlier in the week. That left the 35-year-old limited at practice on Thursday and he was off to the side to start practice on Friday. If Wilson is not ready to go on Sunday, the Steelers would be forced to start Justin Fields. We’ll have to wait and see what reports we get from the team before kickoff.

Are the Steelers better off starting Justin Fields at QB?

Individual period today featured Steelers QB Justin Fields throwing the ball and Russell Wilson, who was limited with calf tightness yesterday, watching on. pic.twitter.com/OhSUT73VTP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2024



As expected, the Steelers have given the starting job to veteran Russell Wilson. He’s entering his 13th professional season in 2024, his first with the Steelers. Wilson was cut by the Broncos and the team is paying him $37 million to not be in their team this season. The Pro Bowler’s time in Denver was unsuccessful and Wilson is trying to find a spark again in Pittsburgh. At practice this week, Wilson reported that he is dealing with a calf injury. There is a chance he is unable to play this Sunday in their first game vs. the Falcons.

If Wilson can’t go in Week 1, Justin Fields is more than ready to step in. Fields is coming off three seasons with the Bears in which he went 10-28 in 38 starts. His best season was in 2022 with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 intercepts. The former first-round pick added another 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Fields is the modern-day duel-threat QB who still has to work on becoming a true passer. Part of the reason why Wilson won the starting job this offseason. He has more experience in the NFL and is a better passer than Fields. The fourth-year pro could start this weekend if Russell Wilson can’t play due to a call injury.