ROSS COUNTY, currently sitting down in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership, take on high-flying Rangers, who are clear at the top by five points.

Ross County vs Rangers live stream

Take a look at our predictions for Ross County vs Rangers.

Ross County vs Rangers preview

These two teams go into the game in very different predicaments. Ross County are currently sat down in 10th place and could find themselves in a relegation battle soon, while Rangers are the league’s runaway leaders, five points in front of perennial rivals Celtic.

Ross County come into the game following a 2-1 loss to Dundee United. However, they have impressed in some matches recently, most notably in their 3-1 victory over Motherwell. Win against Rangers and they’ll move seven points clear of 11th place, at least until the league’s other teams play later in the day.

Rangers fans will go into this game demanding a victory, and their recent form suggests they’l get nothing less. They’ve not lost a Scottish Premiership game since 7th August and the last time they tasted defeat in any competition was back in November, when they lost to Hibs in the Scottish League Cup.

When does Ross County vs Rangers kick off?

Ross County vs Rangers kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 29th January at Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall.

Ross County vs Rangers team news

Ross County team news

There are no injuries to report for Ross County. Jordan Tillson has now completed his suspension and could start the game in midfield.

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Maynard-Brewer, Randall, Drysdale, Iacovitti, Vokins, H Paton, Spittal, Hungbo, Callachan, Charles-Cook, White

Rangers team news

Ianis Hagi is ruled out for the season, but Rangers have quickly found a replacement in Amad Diallo, who is available to start this game. Joe Aribo’s fitness will be tested before kickoff. Alfredo Morelos is away on international duty. However, Ryan Kent is available after serving a suspension.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Sands, Arfield, Sakala, Roofe, Kent

