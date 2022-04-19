Countries
Romelu Lukaku Transfer: Joe Cole sends a warning to Chelsea striker

Updated

7 seconds ago

on

lukaku psg

Chelsea paid a club-record fee of £97 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan at the start of the season but things have not gone according to plan for the Belgian international.

Lukaku has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at Stamford Bridge and he has missed key opportunities in the big games for the Blues so far.

The striker has also been linked with the return to Italy at the end of the season and he publicly admitted his desire to join Inter Milan in the future earlier this season.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has now warned the player that he has six weeks to save his career at Stamford Bridge.

He said to ITV: “Lukaku has six weeks to save his Chelsea career.

“You look at Werner and he doesn’t give up. Lukaku wants to be that focal point but he missed a chance.

“When it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you.

“People saw Lukaku as the missing piece of the jigsaw, it didn’t happen.

“But it can come back as quickly as it goes. Football can change in one game.”

There is no doubt that Lukaku can be a world-class striker on his day and it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his peak form in the remaining weeks of the season.

Chelsea are still chasing silverware and they have reached the finals of the FA Cup which will be played against Liverpool next month. A player of Lukaku’s calibre could make a huge difference in the final third if he can recapture his form and confidence.

Thomas Tuchel will certainly be hoping that the Belgian can raise his performance levels in the coming week and help the side finish the season strongly.

The German manager has had to rely on the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as his goal scorers because of Lukaku’s disappointing performances.

Recently the Chelsea manager questioned the Belgian’s match fitness as well and it is evident that he wants Lukaku to work harder in order to get back into the starting line-up regularly.

