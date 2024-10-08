NFL

Jets Sack Robert Saleh With Immediate Effect: New Coach Will Take Charge In Week 6 vs Bills

Olly Taliku
The New York Jets have sacked head coach Robert Saleh with immediate effect and a new coach will take charge against the Bills in week 6 according to reports.

Jets Sack Robert Saleh

The Jets have reportedly made a bold decision to sack Robert Saleh today, with the head coach unable to find any success alongside Aaron Rodgers since he returned to the action this year.

Saleh ends his time in New York with a 20-36 record after just over three seasons, with a 2-3 record to kick off the season not enough for the head coach to keep his job after five weeks of the NFL season.

The 45-year-old took charge of his final game for the Jets in week 5, with a narrow loss to the 5-0 Vikings evidently the final straw for the New York owners.

Despite having Rodgers back in their ranks, the Jets have struggled in defeat this season and their only wins this year were nothing to shout about against the Patriots and the Titans.

Rodgers appeared to pick up an injury during the Jets loss in London to the Vikings last weekend, but Saleh confirmed that his quarterback was fine with ‘preliminary reports’ finding no issues.

But Rodgers will never play under Saleh again for the Jets, with a new coach set to be appointed with immediate effect ahead of New York’s week 6 matchup against the Bills.

There are no confirmed reports of who the Jets are eying up as a replacement for Saleh this week, but big names such as Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel both remain without a job after leaving their respective franchises last year.

While Saleh is the first coach to be sacked midway through the 2024 season, he certainly won’t be the last, with the likes of Nick Siriani and Zac Taylor also under a lot of pressure after just five weeks of the campaign.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

