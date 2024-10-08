The New York Jets have sacked head coach Robert Saleh with immediate effect and a new coach will take charge against the Bills in week 6 according to reports.

Jets Sack Robert Saleh

The Jets have reportedly made a bold decision to sack Robert Saleh today, with the head coach unable to find any success alongside Aaron Rodgers since he returned to the action this year.

Saleh ends his time in New York with a 20-36 record after just over three seasons, with a 2-3 record to kick off the season not enough for the head coach to keep his job after five weeks of the NFL season.

Jets part ways with head coach Robert Saleh. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/Z7Za9n43je — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2024

The 45-year-old took charge of his final game for the Jets in week 5, with a narrow loss to the 5-0 Vikings evidently the final straw for the New York owners.

Despite having Rodgers back in their ranks, the Jets have struggled in defeat this season and their only wins this year were nothing to shout about against the Patriots and the Titans.

Rodgers appeared to pick up an injury during the Jets loss in London to the Vikings last weekend, but Saleh confirmed that his quarterback was fine with ‘preliminary reports’ finding no issues.

The Vikings got Aaron Rodgers in hell pic.twitter.com/uSzDRWIACV — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 6, 2024

But Rodgers will never play under Saleh again for the Jets, with a new coach set to be appointed with immediate effect ahead of New York’s week 6 matchup against the Bills.

There are no confirmed reports of who the Jets are eying up as a replacement for Saleh this week, but big names such as Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel both remain without a job after leaving their respective franchises last year.

While Saleh is the first coach to be sacked midway through the 2024 season, he certainly won’t be the last, with the likes of Nick Siriani and Zac Taylor also under a lot of pressure after just five weeks of the campaign.