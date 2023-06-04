Tua Tagovailoa was one of the most polarizing and talked-about figures in the NFL last season.

The season began with renewed expectations under a new regime, and there were still questions floating about Tagovailoa’s physical ability to be a top passer in the game. But those notions were quickly put to rest, as the third-year quarterback played at an MVP caliber through the first 10 or so weeks of his season.

Tua Tagovailoa Becoming A Major Voice In Dolphins Camp

Update: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is showing signs of growth and becoming a “Major voice” on the team During a recent practice, when the offense was performing poorly, he stopped the entire session and drilled into the team to get them going More here:https://t.co/GQCTsht6L9 pic.twitter.com/uLRHvK09J1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 4, 2023

Things fell apart due to injuries, though. The season was marred with concussion issues, with Tagovailoa missing multiple games and different points in the season after sustaining head injuries on the field. There were concerns for his overall health and quality of life, given the severity of the hits that he took. He even admitted that he contemplated retirement at one point.

The 2022-23 season ended for the Miami Dolphins with a narrow playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game that Tagovailoa missed while in recovery.

Along with concerns about his physical traits, there has always been questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership and his locker room presence. He has often been seen as the kid with the quiet, polite demeanor who would rather motivate by example than through using his words.

But there are reports out of the Dolphins’ off-season training program that say that things are changing in that regard.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Tagovailoa stopped an entire practice session recently when he thought that the team was performing poorly. He was holding teammates accountable and providing constructive criticism, which are things that he hasn’t done much of in the past.

It is just one of the many changes for Tagovailoa entering his 4th season in the league. In order to give himself a better chance of avoiding head injuries, he took up learning Jiu-Jitsu during the off-season in hopes that the techniques will teach him how to fall without hitting his head.

As Fowler reported on Saturday, Tua Tagovailoa has recovered from the head injuries that he sustained last season. He has been told that Tua is “completely healthy”, and that the quarterback is not at any more risk for brain damage than any other player in the game.

