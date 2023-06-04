NFL

Report: Tua Tagovailoa Becoming A Major Voice At Dolphins Practice

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 12458193720
rsz 12458193720

Tua Tagovailoa was one of the most polarizing and talked-about figures in the NFL last season.

The season began with renewed expectations under a new regime, and there were still questions floating about Tagovailoa’s physical ability to be a top passer in the game. But those notions were quickly put to rest, as the third-year quarterback played at an MVP caliber through the first 10 or so weeks of his season.

Tua Tagovailoa Becoming A Major Voice In Dolphins Camp

Things fell apart due to injuries, though. The season was marred with concussion issues, with Tagovailoa missing multiple games and different points in the season after sustaining head injuries on the field. There were concerns for his overall health and quality of life, given the severity of the hits that he took. He even admitted that he contemplated retirement at one point.

The 2022-23 season ended for the Miami Dolphins with a narrow playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game that Tagovailoa missed while in recovery.

Along with concerns about his physical traits, there has always been questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership and his locker room presence. He has often been seen as the kid with the quiet, polite demeanor who would rather motivate by example than through using his words.

But there are reports out of the Dolphins’ off-season training program that say that things are changing in that regard.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Tagovailoa stopped an entire practice session recently when he thought that the team was performing poorly. He was holding teammates accountable and providing constructive criticism, which are things that he hasn’t done much of in the past.

It is just one of the many changes for Tagovailoa entering his 4th season in the league. In order to give himself a better chance of avoiding head injuries, he took up learning Jiu-Jitsu during the off-season in hopes that the techniques will teach him how to fall without hitting his head.

As Fowler reported on Saturday, Tua Tagovailoa has recovered from the head injuries that he sustained last season. He has been told that Tua is “completely healthy”, and that the quarterback is not at any more risk for brain damage than any other player in the game.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz carolina panthers frank reich gives bryce young rave reviews after first day otas
NFL

LATEST Report: Rookie QB Bryce Young Is Excelling At Panthers Camp

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz i1
NFL
Report: Will Levis Struggles With The Basics In Titans Practice
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 2 2023

Will Levis was one of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL Draft, and not for good reason. Cameras remained glued to his face as the picks went by in…

rsz 1450099823 1
NFL
Patriots And Texans Top The List Of DeAndre Hopkins Rumors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 1 2023

DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, and there are plenty of different rumors swirling about where he might end up. Hopkins had a…

rsz 14742156880
NFL
Josh McDaniels Is Not Anxious About Jimmy Garoppolo Situation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 1 2023
usa today 19330133.0
NFL
Justin Jefferson Expected To Be The Highest Paid Wide Receiver
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 31 2023
rsz deandrehopkins 2021 usatoday
NFL
NFL Executives Say DeAndre Hopkins “Can’t Run Anymore”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 30 2023
purdy 121122
NFL
Brock Purdy Should Be Around 100% Before The Season Starts
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 30 2023
Arrow to top