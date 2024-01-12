Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City could all reportedly go after Crystal Palace star and Manchester United target Michael Olise in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United See Olise As A Top Target For The Summer

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently purchased 25% stakes in Manchester United. Ratcliffe, who is the CEO of INEOS, has been given complete control in matters related to soccer.

According to FootballTransfers, the renowned businessman wants to tweak the Red Devils’ transfer policy and create an English core. He is reportedly eyeing English players under the age of 25 and has set his sights on Crystal Palace’s 22-year-old winger Olise.

Following Ratcliffe’s investment, United could have a massive £200-300 million ($254.43 – 381.65 million) war chest for the summer, and they fancying their chances of persuading Palace and Olise to green-light the move.

Dean Jones Claims Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool Would Compete With United For Olise’s Services

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, renowned journalist Dean Jones shed light on Olise’s popularity. Jones believes Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all interested in the player and feels a bidding war could be on the cards for the Englishman.

He said:

“When they [Manchester United] are weighing up options Michael Olise is someone they do really like in this position. Obviously, if it comes to a time where there’s a bidding war for Michael Olise then you will have Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal all involved because that’s how good he is.

“Those are the clubs who like him, Liverpool haven’t gone down that path yet, but why not Liverpool as well if they need to move on from Salah.”

Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. The Saudi Pro League side tried to sign him last summer, but Liverpool refused to let him go. The Saudi champions are expected to return with a vengeance in the summer and could table an offer too lucrative to pass. Olise, who also plays on the right wing, could then be a like-for-like replacement for Salah.

Arsenal and Chelsea, meanwhile, both lack consistent goalscorers. Olise, who has scored five times in nine Premier League matches this season, could help both clubs fulfill their lofty ambitions.

Crystal Palace, of course, will not sell him for cheap. He signed a new contract last summer itself, agreeing to stay until June 2027. A transfer fee of around £60 million ($76.59 million) could be required to persuade the Eagles.