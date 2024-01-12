Soccer

Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea Could Start Bidding War For 22-Year-Old Manchester United Target

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City could all reportedly go after Crystal Palace star and Manchester United target Michael Olise in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United See Olise As A Top Target For The Summer

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently purchased 25% stakes in Manchester United. Ratcliffe, who is the CEO of INEOS, has been given complete control in matters related to soccer.

According to FootballTransfers, the renowned businessman wants to tweak the Red Devils’ transfer policy and create an English core. He is reportedly eyeing English players under the age of 25 and has set his sights on Crystal Palace’s 22-year-old winger Olise.

Following Ratcliffe’s investment, United could have a massive £200-300 million ($254.43 – 381.65 million) war chest for the summer, and they fancying their chances of persuading Palace and Olise to green-light the move.

Dean Jones Claims Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool Would Compete With United For Olise’s Services

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, renowned journalist Dean Jones shed light on Olise’s popularity. Jones believes Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all interested in the player and feels a bidding war could be on the cards for the Englishman.

He said:

When they [Manchester United] are weighing up options Michael Olise is someone they do really like in this position. Obviously, if it comes to a time where there’s a bidding war for Michael Olise then you will have Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal all involved because that’s how good he is.

Those are the clubs who like him, Liverpool haven’t gone down that path yet, but why not Liverpool as well if they need to move on from Salah.”

Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. The Saudi Pro League side tried to sign him last summer, but Liverpool refused to let him go. The Saudi champions are expected to return with a vengeance in the summer and could table an offer too lucrative to pass. Olise, who also plays on the right wing, could then be a like-for-like replacement for Salah.

Arsenal and Chelsea, meanwhile, both lack consistent goalscorers. Olise, who has scored five times in nine Premier League matches this season, could help both clubs fulfill their lofty ambitions.

Crystal Palace, of course, will not sell him for cheap. He signed a new contract last summer itself, agreeing to stay until June 2027. A transfer fee of around £60 million ($76.59 million) could be required to persuade the Eagles.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Have Conceded 14 Champions League Goals
Soccer

LATEST “United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull” – Jamie Carragher Claims Erik ten Hag Is ‘Effectively An Interim Coach’ At Manchester United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer
“I think that we can dominate them and win” – Barcelona Coach Xavi Looking To Replicate Last Season’s Heroics In Supercopa De Espana Final Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024

Barcelona manager Xavi has sent a stern warning to Real Madrid after his team dispatched Osasuna in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final, expressing his desire to replicate the outcome of…

Tottenham Hotspur Newboy Radu Dragusin Backed To Join Real Madrid
Soccer
“I see him at Real Madrid” – Agent Backs Radu Dragusin To Leave Tottenham Hotspur For Spanish Giants ‘In Three Or Four Years’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 12 2024

Florin Manea, who manages new Tottenham Hotspur signing Radu Dragusin, has backed his client to join his dream club Real Madrid in three to four years, suggesting the move to…

manchester united v southampton premier league
Soccer
What Is The Highest Soccer Score In History? Record Results From Major Competitions
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 11 2024
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp And Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Names Player Jurgen Klopp Wanted To Sign Instead Of Mohamed Salah, Says Situation Could Have Been Dire Like Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Declare They Have No Intention Of Selling 24-Year-Old Amid Interest From Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United & Bayern Munich
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Hugo Ekitike Frozen Out Of PSG
Soccer
Report: Premier League Side Among Several Teams Interested In PSG Attacker Hugo Ekitike
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top