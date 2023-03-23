NFL

Report: Jets Interest In Odell Beckham Jr. Is “Very Real”

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets have dominated the NFL headlines over the last few weeks with the mutual interest between them and Aaron Rodgers. There is some kind of hold up in the process of getting the former MVP to join the franchise, but the team is still building the team around him. And apparently, they are still looking to acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

Jets Still Have Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

rsz 17522882

Last week, before his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, it was reported that Rodgers had given the Jets a “wish list” of sorts. It included players that the quarterback would like to see the team sign, and included some of his old friends, like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Even Mercedes Lewis made the cut.

But also reportedly on the list was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the Jets apparently have interest in the player who once made his name in their home stadium.

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played since he was injured in the Super Bowl for the Rams over a year ago, missing the entire 2022 season despite being healthy enough towards the end of the year for a return. But he has made himself very available, holding workouts to show that he still possesses some of the talents that he once had.

All signs point to the situation making sense all around. Rodgers has said publicly that there was in fact no list given to the Jets, but the moves that they have been making in anticipation of his arrival would suggest otherwise.

Elijah Moore Trade Could Signal A Need For Veteran WR

The Jets signed Lazard just hours after the news broke that Rodgers wanted him in New York, and there is now a vacancy in the wide receiver room.

On Wednesday, the Jets traded disgruntled wide out Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a second-round draft pick. This is presumably a spot that the team would like to fill with some kind of established talent before training camp begins, and if Rodgers gets his way, then it could be Odell Beckham Jr. who they end up going after.

What the price tag ends up being will be an interesting talking point. It was reported that Beckham Jr. was looking for $20 million per year, which would put him in the top-10 highest paid wide receivers in the game. He has since come out and dispelled that notion, but he will be looking for top dollar as he makes his comeback to the NFL.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
