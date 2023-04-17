NFL

Report: Houston Texans Have Received Calls About #2 Pick

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are just a week and a half away from the start of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and we may see some shakeup amongst the top-5 teams before all is said and done. According to reports, the Houston Texans are receiving calls about the #2 selection.

We already had the big blockbuster trade earlier in the off-season. The Chicago Bears originally held the rights to the first overall pick, but were never in need of a quarterback in a QB-loaded top-5. So they moved down, giving up the first selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for more draft capital and an established player.

Could Houston Texans Trade Away 2nd Overall Pick?

There are apparently plenty of calls being made about the second overall pick, too.

The Houston Texans are the lucky holders of the 2nd selection in the draft, and are in solid position to pick their quarterback of the future from the crop of top prospects.

But will they remain in that spot? According to reports, there have been multiple teams that have called and asked about the availability of Houston’s pick.

The Texans have been one of the most mysterious teams during the current draft process, as they have kept their intentions quiet for the most part. But logic would tell us that picking one of the two best quarterbacks from a solid draft class would be the team’s best bet.

Texans Themselves Need A QB Of The Future

Houston has had Davis Mills under center for the better part of the last two seasons, and it is very likely that the new coaching regime prefers to bring in their own prospect and start fresh. DeMeco Ryans is the new man in charge, and he’ll likely want to link his early coaching career to a young prospect rather than an average (at best) veteran.

Who might the teams be that came calling? The options are seemingly endless, as there are plenty of teams that would be willing to trade into the top-5 in order to nab a quarterback of the future.

One example would be the Indianapolis Colts, who are reportedly meeting with Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. The Colts currently hold the fourth pick, and have the firepower for a trade, but would the Texans give up the pick to a divisional opponent?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri and begins next Thursday evening.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Report: Houston Texans Have Received Calls About #2 Pick

