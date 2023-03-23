When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliot with the 4th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, they didn’t think that his last play as a member of the team would be an embarrassment of a situation in which he was the center snapping the ball.

But it was a somewhat fitting end to a marriage that never quite worked out the way that both sides wanted it too. Elliot was one of the most dominant backs in the league for a couple of seasons, and the Cowboys fell into the trap of overpaying a running back for what he did, not for what he’s going to do.

Ezekiel Elliot Narrows His Possible Teams Down To Jets, Bengals, and Eagles

When all was said and done, the Cowboys eventually got around to cutting Ezekiel Elliot from their roster this off-season in favor of the lower-priced Tony Pollard, who has shown that he can carry the load.

So where will Elliot end up? According to a report from Adam Schefter, the running back as narrowed his options down to three:

New York Jets

The New York Jets are this off-season’s darling team that nearly every free agent will be linked to in some capacity. That is the Aaron Rodgers Effect, as players who may be in the twilight of their careers are looking for someone likeminded to lead them to an elusive championship.

The Jets already have a solidified #1 back in Breece Hall, and already have four running backs listed on the depth chart. The could probably carve out some room for Elliot if he wanted to be a member of the team on a cheaper deal, but there hasn’t been any real reports of interest from the Jets’ camp.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals

Reports are that the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to rid themselves of Joe Mixon’s contract, which would leave them with just Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans as the backs on the roster. They have figured to be big players in the market for running backs, and apparently they are on the radar of Ezekiel Elliot as a possible destination.

Elliot played at Ohio State, where he and Joe Burrow were on the same team in 2015.

Philadelphia Eagles

Could Elliot go and play for the hated division rivals? The Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles are certainly in the market for a running back. They have five that are listed on their depth chart, but they’d certainly be open to adding a veteran who is still capable of producing a 1,000 yard season.

They lost starting running back Miles Sanders to the Panthers in free agency, and have Kenneth Gainwell as the listed starter at the moment. The Eagles have been linked to Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook as well.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like