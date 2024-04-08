Soccer

Report: Arsenal Prepared To Pay €110 Million For Real Madrid Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The English giants are willing to pay as much as €110 million ($119.06 million) to prize him away from the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Keen To Land French Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

English giants Arsenal have one of the best squads in the game, but manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly not completely satisfied. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the former Manchester City assistant manager feels there is still work to be done in midfield and has identified the player he wishes to bring to north London next summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Arteta sees Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga as a potential game-changer, a crucial addition to his squad. Such is his determination that the Spaniard is prepared to break the bank and shell out an astonishing €110 million ($119.06 million) to lure the 21-year-old away from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Arsenal considerably strengthened their midfield by adding Declan Rice to their ranks last summer. However, the Englishman does not have a partner who can line up alongside him for the foreseeable future. Thomas Partey and Jorginho are the two players who could naturally serve as Rice’s partner in a double-pivot system, but neither player is likely to stay at the club for long. While Partey is injury-prone, Jorginho is firmly on the wrong side of 30 and rapidly declining. There is a possibility that both players will move on at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid Not Willing To Sell Eduardo Camavinga

Convincing Real Madrid to sell Camavinga will not be easy, as the club very much consider the France international an important piece of their future.

With Luka Modric expected to leave at the end of the 2023-24 season, Camavinga will get more opportunities to feature in the middle of the park. Of course, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde are still higher on the pecking order, but the former Rennes man should be able to win minutes due to his unmatched versatility.

Los Blancos gave Camavinga a contract extension in November 2023, tying him down to the club until July 2029. The Whites are also in an excellent economic shape, meaning they do not need to sell players to sign new ones. The decision may ultimately boil down to young Camavinga, who must choose between a regular but not a first-team role in Madrid and a starting XI slot for a Premier League powerhouse in London.

The 15-capped France international has played 132 games for Real Madrid so far. He has scored twice and provided six assists.

