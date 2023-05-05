NFL

Report: Andy Dalton Is Panthers Starter Until Bryce Young Is Ready

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Carolina Panthers traded away a handful of current and future assets in order to acquire the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft. But it looks like their prized quarterback prospect Bryce Young is going to have to wait to be the team’s starter.

Andy Dalton, Not Bryce Young, Is Current Starting QB For Panthers

The Panthers have struggled to find consistent quarterback play since the decline and departure of Cam Newton some 5 or 6 years ago. Last season featured a lackluster rotation of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker, and an obvious upgrade was needed. Carolina’s front office saw the QB-rich 2023 NFL Draft as their opportunity, and pounced at the option of drafting Bryce Young.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is certainly thought to be the quarterback of the future in Carolina, but it may take some time for him to become the starter, according to General Manager Scott Fitterer.

In a move that was made more than a month before Young was drafted, and just a few days after their acquisition of the #1 overall pick, the Panthers signed veteran Andy Dalton to a quarterback room that at the time only featured Jacob Eason and Matt Corral. But even with the addition of Young, Dalton will be the starter heading into the season, Fitterer said.

“We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason…He’s got a lot of experience. He understands his role and he can play good football. If Andy’s the guy to start the season, and he’s the starter right now heading into the season, then he’ll be the guy. When Bryce is ready or Matt Corral is ready, whoever it may be, that’ll be the time they go in.”

There is still plenty of time between now and the start of training camp, so things are still subject to change. It looks as though Dalton has the job locked down for now, but there will be building pressure to get Young some playing time given the premium that they paid to get him.

Dalton started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints last season and threw for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was in a similar situation a few years ago during his lone season in Chicago, when he was the veteran on the roster next to rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The two split time due to injuries to each.

