NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard Suffer Apparent Injuries At Jets OTAs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nypichpdpict000011611067
rsz nypichpdpict000011611067

Aaron Rodgers did not participate in New York Jets practice on Tuesday, and it could be because of an apparent ankle ailment.

The practice was the first one that was open to the media since Rodger’s arrived via trade last month. ESPN’s Dianna Russini was there, and reported that Rodgers was off to the side and favoring his ankle while being a spectator.

Aaron Rodgers Bothered By Calf Injury At Jets OTAs

Russini went on to tweet that Rodgers was standing with the team’s strength and conditioning coach while trying to put weight on the ankle. But just a few minutes after those reports, Russini tweeted yet another update, this time with a video of Rodgers and some good news for Jets fans. The quarterback was seen joining the rest of the offense, though he walked slowly and was without a helmet.

The news coming out of Jets camp didn’t stop there. The also newly-acquired Allen Lazard left the field at one point with one of the trainers. Lazard was brought in from Green Bay as a favorite target of Rodgers. Both ailments appear to be minor, and it is not as though we are in pre-season training camp. There is plenty of time between now and the start of the 2023 NFL season, and anything that isn’t a major injury shouldn’t have an effect on any team’s plans.

It shouldn’t worry Jets fans very much. A couple of hours after the original reporting, Russini tweeted an update on the situation. Her sources told her that the injury to Rodgers was “minor”, and that “today was about being cautious and smart.”

All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers and New York throughout the summer. He has been the talk of the off-season thus far, and has turned Jets into a title favorite and a must-see attraction. The team currently has +1400 Super Bowl odds and has high hopes in a strong AFC East.

In a post-practice press conference, Rodgers said that it was a tweaked calf that was bothering him throughout the day. It didn’t seem to be too big of a deal, as he addressed other points in the media session. He spoke highly about his new offensive coordinator and the rest of the coaching staff, and said that it has been a “dream month” so far.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz nypichpdpict000011611067
NFL

LATEST Report: Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard Suffer Apparent Injuries At Jets OTAs

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  29min
rsz jones mac usatsi 19765397
NFL
Mac Jones Is “Energized” To Have New OC In New England
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 20 2023

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t have the sophomore season that he had hoped for in 2022. Expectations were high after his impressive rookie season. He threw for 3,800+…

rsz fwfs p0xgaadslf
NFL
Tom Brady Sends Message To Bryce Young, Will Levis, Other QBs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 19 2023

Tom Brady spent two decades rewriting the history books and becoming the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Now that he has retired, he is imparting his wisdom on…

rsz ffff
NFL
Report: Super Bowl 2026 To Be Played In Santa Clara, California
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 19 2023
rsz saaombd4uzi7pmcspsosbpksfm
NFL
Antonio Brown Set To Make His Return To Football
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023
Addison
NFL
Minnesota Vikings Sign First Round Pick Jordan Addison
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 17 2023
rsz ffktfaryouznz2wbyzvn
NFL
Report: NFL GMs Believe That Ezekiel Elliot Has “Lost A Step”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
Arrow to top