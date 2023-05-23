Aaron Rodgers did not participate in New York Jets practice on Tuesday, and it could be because of an apparent ankle ailment.

The practice was the first one that was open to the media since Rodger’s arrived via trade last month. ESPN’s Dianna Russini was there, and reported that Rodgers was off to the side and favoring his ankle while being a spectator.

Aaron Rodgers Bothered By Calf Injury At Jets OTAs

Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right. pic.twitter.com/LGaxwVVCdI — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

Russini went on to tweet that Rodgers was standing with the team’s strength and conditioning coach while trying to put weight on the ankle. But just a few minutes after those reports, Russini tweeted yet another update, this time with a video of Rodgers and some good news for Jets fans. The quarterback was seen joining the rest of the offense, though he walked slowly and was without a helmet.

The news coming out of Jets camp didn’t stop there. The also newly-acquired Allen Lazard left the field at one point with one of the trainers. Lazard was brought in from Green Bay as a favorite target of Rodgers. Both ailments appear to be minor, and it is not as though we are in pre-season training camp. There is plenty of time between now and the start of the 2023 NFL season, and anything that isn’t a major injury shouldn’t have an effect on any team’s plans.

Jets also expect the issue to fixed rather fast and a source adds “He’ll be back quickly” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

It shouldn’t worry Jets fans very much. A couple of hours after the original reporting, Russini tweeted an update on the situation. Her sources told her that the injury to Rodgers was “minor”, and that “today was about being cautious and smart.”

All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers and New York throughout the summer. He has been the talk of the off-season thus far, and has turned Jets into a title favorite and a must-see attraction. The team currently has +1400 Super Bowl odds and has high hopes in a strong AFC East.

Update: #Jets WR Allen Lazard went down on the field at OTAs. He eventually got helped by trainers and walked off and hasn't returned, per @BrianCoz This is in addition to Aaron Rodgers suffering an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/KwaypIV3UH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 23, 2023

In a post-practice press conference, Rodgers said that it was a tweaked calf that was bothering him throughout the day. It didn’t seem to be too big of a deal, as he addressed other points in the media session. He spoke highly about his new offensive coordinator and the rest of the coaching staff, and said that it has been a “dream month” so far.

