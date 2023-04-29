Record 12 QBs Selected In First 5 Rounds Of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft class always promised to be heavy on quarterback talent, but it was thought to be top-heavy, with potentially four pass throwers being selected in the top-5.

That held somewhat true, as three QBs were taken before the 6th pick. But due to the now infamous fall of Will Levis down the board, there wasn’t another one selected in the first round.

Record 12 QBs Taken In First 5 Rounds Of 2023 NFL Draft

• Bryce Young

• CJ Stroud

• Anthony Richardson

• Will Levis

• Hendon Hooker

• Jake Haener

• Stetson Bennett

• Aidan O'Connell

• Clayton Tune

• Dorian Thompson-Robinson

• Sean Clifford

• Jaren Hall 12 QBs were taken in the first 5 rounds — a common draft era record pic.twitter.com/njdJSxhpr1 — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) April 29, 2023

But things picked up in the later rounds, beginning with Levis being selected 33rd overall by the Tennessee Titans. This began a run on quarterbacks through the first five rounds that broke a record, as the 2023 NFL Draft featured the most pass throwers selected in the first five rounds of the common draft era.

Levis was the only QB selected in the second round, and there was only one taken in the third as well. Hendon Hooker was having an excellent season before having it cut short by injury, which will cut into the start of his professional career as well. His health status saw him drop to the 3rd round, where he was selected by the Lions with the 68th overall pick.

With the 68th pick, the Lions select Hendon Hooker 🔥 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hgMGhRzAme — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2023

The real run on quarterbacks began in the 4th round of the NFL Draft. In back to back selections, Jake Haener and Stetson Bennett were taken off of the board by the Saints and the Rams. There were questions about how Bennett’s skill set will translate at the next level, and it was unclear whether he would be drafted at all. But he’ll provide at least depth at the position for Los Angeles in the coming years.

With the final pick of the 4th round, the Raiders selected Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell.

There was another instance of back to back picks in the 5th round, as both the Cardinals and Browns selected young prospects. Clayton Tune of Houston will be headed to Arizona, while UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson was picked by Cleveland.

The final two quarterbacks taken in the fisrt five rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft were Penn State QB Sean Clifford, who was picked by the Packers, and BYU’s Jaren Hall, selected by the Vikings.

