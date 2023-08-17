Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed that Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe could potentially change his mind and sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Earlier this summer, Kylian Mbappe told PSG that he would leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires in June 2024. The club retaliated by dropping him from the pre-season tours, pushing him off first-team training, and keeping him off the squad for PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday (August 12). However, both parties have since reached an undisclosed compromise, which has allowed Mbappe to return to first-team training.

Kylian Mbappe has had problems with Neymar, Leandro Paredes, and Marco Verratti

Johnson claims that Neymar and Paredes’ departures and Verratti’s omission from the first team would please Mbappe’s camp and a renewal could eventually be on the cards. Speaking to CaughtOffside, the journalist said:

“With Neymar leaving Paris, Kylian Mbappe is back in PSG training and I do not think that the timing of those two developments has been lost on anybody.

“On top of Neymar, Leandro Paredes has also left to join Roma, while Marco Verratti might still leave, and those are three of the players whose attitudes have been questioned by the French superstar in the past.”

He added:

“Mbappe being back available to Luis Enrique does not mean that he will automatically sign a new deal, but it is an encouraging sign after what has been a mammoth summer overhaul. These current changes in Paris were promised to the France national team captain when he renewed his contract back in 2022 which is why PSG putting them into action has been greeted with positivity on Mbappe’s side.

“The player also needs to play having had a minimal preseason after missing Les Parisiens’ Asian tour. And With Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola being looked at by Luis Campos, there is a sense that PSG are not yet done this summer.”

Johnson concluded by saying:

“Factor in that Neymar leaving opens up the possibility of improved personal terms for Mbappe as the undisputed top dog at Parc des Princes and there is scope for a potential new deal. That said, at this moment in time, nothing is done and the 24-year-old is still a free agent come next summer.”

Latest Mbappe developments could trouble Real Madrid

After failing to lure Mbappe away once before in May 2021, Real Madrid would be wary of playing their hand too early this time. With Joselu serving as the only natural striker in the team, Los Blancos can certainly use a player of Mbappe’s abilities. However, they cannot risk showing eagerness, as another botched move would be catastrophic for their image.

Meanwhile, with only two weeks left of the summer transfer window, Los Merengues must also find a way to bolster their attack. Because going into the season with only one striker would leave them exposed to a world of hurt.