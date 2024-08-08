Soccer

“We are proud of you” – Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Defends Spain Women’s Team After Paris Olympics Exit

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has jumped in the defense of Spain’s women’s soccer team after their elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7. Ramos praised La Roja for its recent exploits, saying Spanish fans are proud of what the team has achieved.

Spain Exited Paris 2024 Olympics After Defeat To Brazil

Reigning world champions Spain was the favorite to clinch gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Montserrat Tome’s team played eye-catching soccer in the First Round and showed impressive resilience in their shoot-out win over Colombia in the quarter-finals. Brazil, however, was fully prepared for the semi-final challenge against Spain and came away with a deserving 4-2 victory.

It all started in the sixth minute, with a mishap from Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll. The keeper shockingly mishit her clearance and the ball deflected off captain Irene Paredes to nestle into the Spanish net. Just before the break, Brazil doubled its advantage, with Gabi Portilho converting from close range.

In the 72nd minute, Brazil practically put the game to bed, as Adriana headed home from less than a yard out after being denied by the post the first time. Paralleulo pulled one back for the world champions in the 85th minute, but Kerolin restored Brazil’s three-goal cushion five minutes later. Paralleulo scored another for Spain in the 11th minute of added time, but La Roja did not have enough time to mount a comeback.

Sergio Ramos Defends Spain After Olympics Exit

While many have been criticizing Spain for falling flat in the semi-finals, ex-Spain men’s soccer team captain Ramos has proudly defended his compatriots. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the legendary center-back wrote:

A World Cup, a Nations League, and a style of play comparable to few others… It’s been 24 hours since the defeat and the only thing I can say is that, with or without a medal, we are proud of you.”

Spanish players must find a way not to dwell on their semi-final exit, as they still have the opportunity to bring a bronze medal back from Paris. They will play Germany for the honor at Lyon Stadium on Friday, August 9.

Arrow to top