Real Madrid vs PSG Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 61/1 Champions League Bet

REAL MADRID host Paris Saint-Germain this evening in the second leg of their Champions League match-up.

The first leg ended with a 1-0 win to PSG, so Real will need to beat the French side to progress. PSG, on the other hand, just need a draw or better.

Real Madrid vs PSG Bet Builder Free Bet

If you decide to follow the Bet Builder tip below, you’ll pick up great odds of 61.17/1. This means that a successful £20 wager could lead to a total prize worth £1,284.57.

If you're going to place this bet, make sure you head over to Paddy Power.

Real Madrid vs PSG Bet Builder Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with Paddy Power

With the array of attacking talent on show, you might think that this game would be a high scorer. However, we saw in Paris that goals aren’t guaranteed, plus with the tie so finely balanced, we expect a pretty cagey affair at the Bernabeu. Under 2.5 goals looks like a great way to start the Bet Builder, and this has individual odds of 7/5 at Paddy Power.

Either team to win in extra time @ 6/1 with Paddy Power

If any game looks poised to go into extra time, it’s this one. What’s more, the scrapping of the away goals rule makes this scenario even more likely. We did think about predicting Real Madrid to win in extra time at 11/1, but eventually decided to play slightly safer and predict either team to win in extra time, which has odds of 6/1 with Paddy Power.

Benzema to score first @ 4/1 with Paddy Power

Finally, we’re going to make a prediction on the first goalscorer. We think Real will score the first – and possibly only – goal in normal time, and there’s one Real man above all others likely to hit the back of the net: Karim Benzema. He’s got odds of 4/1 with Paddy Power to score first.

Real Madrid vs PSG Bet Builder Tip @ 61.17/1 with Paddy Power

Combine the bets above together and you’ve got something really tasty – a bet with odds of 61.17/1. Sure, it’s a risky one, but if it proves to be a winner, you’ll find yourself scooping a nice wedge of cash.

