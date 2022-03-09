Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Tonight sees Real Madrid play host to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with the hosts attempting to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Find out how you can stream Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain for free below.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain preview

Tonight sees the second leg of the clash between Real Madrid and PSG – two European giants both with genuine aspirations to win the entire tournament. The first leg in Paris finished 1-0 to the French side, but Real will still feel they’re in with a decent chance of progressing.

Since the first leg, Real have had three La Liga games, all of which they won – 3-0 against Alaves, 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano, and 4-1 against Real Sociedad. With eight goals in those three games, it’s clear that the Real forward line is firing on all cylinders at the moment, increasing optimism that they’ll breach the PSG defence this evening.

PSG’s form has been far worse, as they’ve only won once since the first leg, losing their other two games to significantly inferior opposition. This drop in form will undoubtedly encourage Real. However, with a forward line containing some of the biggest and best players in the world, PSG certainly can’t be ruled out, and just one goal at the Bernabeu could be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain team news

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will go into this match-up with a couple of players missing, as both Casemiro and Ferland Mendy are suspended after picking up yellow cards in the first leg in Paris. Marcelo could replace Mendy, although he’s still recovering from an injury himself, while Casemiro is likely out be replaced by Federico Valverde, who has gotten over a bout of flu.

Real will also have Toni Kroos back for the match, after he recovered from a hamstring injury. He’ll likely start on the bench, with Eduardo Camavinga instead preferred to the German in midfield.

Further up the field, Real have no issues, with the familiar face of Karim Benzema leading the line, supported by Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio. There are more attacking options to come from the bench if Real find themselves still behind in the latter stages of the second half.

Real Madrid predicted line-up

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Camavinga, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Paris Saint-Germain team news

The biggest concern for Mauricio Pochettino is undoubtedly the fitness of Kylian Mbappe. He was slated to come straight back into the team, having been suspended domestically recently, but suffered an injury in training. He will be assessed for fitness before the match. If he does miss out, it will be a huge boost for Real.

Sergio Ramos famously made his name with Real Madrid, but he seems unlikely to feature in this match, thanks to a calf injury. However, two players who have made it into the squad after injury are Leandro Paredes and Achraf Hakimi.

Ander Herrera will not feature in the match after being ruled out with both a muscular problem and an eye infection. While fit for the match, Layvin Kurzawa has not been named as part of the squad. Georginio Wijnaldum is likely to start on the bench after failing to impress in recent performances.

Between the sticks, Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to regain his place, with Keylor Navas dropping down to the bench.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

