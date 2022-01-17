Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves live stream
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Preview
When does Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves kicks off at 19:00 pm BST, on the 17th of January, at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Team News
Real Betis team news
Real Betis predicted line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Silva; Sabaly, Gonzalez, Pezzella, Ruiz; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Iglesias
Deportivo Alaves predicted line-up vs Real Betis: Pacheco; Aguirregabiria, Miazga, Rodriguez, Duarte; Jason, Moya, Garcia, Rioja; Joselu, De la Fuente
