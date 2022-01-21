Reading vs Huddersfield Town live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Reading and Huddersfield have struggled hard in order to win the championship match on 22nd January 2022.

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Live Stream

Reading vs Huddersfield Town Preview

Reading will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 0-2 to Luton Town in the Championship last time. In their last six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 20 goals (an average of 3.33 goals per game), with Reading accounting for four of them.

Whereas Huddersfield drew 1-1 with Swansea City in the Championship last time. Huddersfield Town, led by Carlos Corberán, has scored 10 goals in their last six games. During the same matchups, they have surrendered a total of six goals.

When does Reading vs Huddersfield Town kick-off?

The Reading vs Huddersfield Town will kick off on Saturday, 22nd January 2022, at Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading vs Huddersfield Team News

Reading News

Reading has reported injuries of Tom McIntyre and Yakou Meite whereas Abdul-Rahman Baba and Andy Yiadom will be unavailable this weekend.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Yiadom, Holmes, Morrison, Rahman; Drinkwater, Laurent; Rinomhota, Swift, Dele-Bashiru; Joao

Huddersfield Team News

Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo won’t play for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Colwill; Thomas, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo; Holmes, Ward, Koroma

