REACTION: Fans React to Chelsea’s Horror Show at Leeds United

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Chelsea fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Leeds United in the Sunday 2pm kick-off.

A mistake from Édouard Mendy set the trend early for Chelsea. The keeper messed up with the ball at his feet. Brenden Aaronson capitalised on the mistake, and tapped home the opener and his first for Leeds United.

MENDY! 😲 The Chelsea goalkeeper has had a shocker and Brenden Aaronson pounces to give Leeds United the lead! 😮 pic.twitter.com/BhFGost0gT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022

Rodrigo made the score 2-0, glancing a header to the far post. He then turned provider when he assisted Jack Harrison for Leeds United’s third.

Leeds have been absolutely ruthless today! 😤 Jack Harrison makes it 3-0! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VR3eIYJYqV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022

Kalidou Koulibaly made things worse for Chelsea when he got sent off in the second half. The Senegal international unnecessarily brought down his man, receiving his second yellow for the foul.

It was an easy end to the game for the host, who saw out their 3-0 lead to secure three points. The win ensures Leeds United are still unbeaten this season.

Thomas Tuchel won’t be happy with what he saw from his team. Despite all their attacking quality, they struggled to make any real chances.

Conor Gallagher was the main talking point before the game. Gallagher started for Chelsea, after his successful loan spell last season at Crystal Palace. He didn’t have the impact he would have wished for, and was substituted in the second half.

Twitter Reaction

They have send Chelsea "security" Koulibaly on a vacation. 💔😂 pic.twitter.com/RJY9S3sDBQ — BARON AIRMA (@BARON_AIRMA) August 21, 2022

Story of #LeeChe How it How it

started ended pic.twitter.com/cKdlpdS5FA — 50 guys (@UsiJayboi06) August 21, 2022

The only SOLUTION to Chelsea's Problem right now is Harry Maguire. Manchester City #LeeChe Reece James Liverpool Cucurella Koulibaly #UFC278 Gallagher #Arsenal Leeds United pic.twitter.com/DcyMdBmbBf — Sports Leo Africa (@SportsLeoAfrica) August 21, 2022