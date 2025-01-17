NFL

Ravens injury update: Zay Flowers (knee) will likely miss his second-straight playoff game

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Zay Flowers Ravens pic 2
Zay Flowers Ravens pic 2

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens went 12-5 in 2024. That was enough to win the AFC South and the right to host a playoff game in the wildcard round. Last weekend, Baltimore hosted their division rival, the Steelers. Pittsburgh was no match for the Ravens offensively who had 299 rushing yards. 

It was an all-around dominant performance from Baltimore. In the divisional round, the Ravens have a rematch of a game they played earlier this season. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were on the road in Week 4 to face the Ravens and lost 35-10. The Bills are hoping for a different outcome this weekend. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that WR Zay Flowers (knee) is likely out again for the divisional round. That would be his second straight game missed.

Chances are Zay Flowers doesn’t play this weekend vs. the Bills


The 2024 season was Zay Flowers’ second year with the Ravens. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Boston College. As a rookie, Flowers started and played in 16 of 17 games for the Ravens. In his first season, he finished with 77 catches for 858 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Flowers also had eight carries for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown. During his sophomore season in 2024, Flowers took a massive leap for the Ravens.

He was Lamar Jackson’s go-to WR the entire season. In 15 starts, Flowers finished with 74 catches for a career-high 1,059 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The 24-year-old was the first WR in franchise history to be voted to the Pro Bowl in 2024. Unfortunately, Flowers suffered a knee injury in Week 18 vs. the Browns. Flowers hasn’t practiced in over two weeks. Without the young WR, players like Isaiah Likely and Nelson Agholor need to step up their game. Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman have been part of the offense all season. The last time Baltimore played Buffalo, Derrick Henry had 199 rushing yards and a touchdown. He had 186 last week vs. the Steelers. We’ll see if the Bills can find a way to slow down the Ravens’ offense on Sunday night.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Mixon Texans pic 1
NFL

LATEST Texans injury report: Joe Mixon (ankle) will play Saturday vs. the Chiefs barring a setback

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2025
Klint Kubiak Saints pic
NFL
Seattle Seahawks: Klint Kubiak is in line to be the team’s next offensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2025

In the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7. It was the first time in 14 seasons that Pete Carroll was not the head coach. Seattle hired former Ravens defensive…

Bobby Wagner Commanders pic
NFL
Commanders injury report: Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play in the divisional round
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders underwent major changes. That included ownership, front office, coaching staff, and players. The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as the head coach and…

Adonai Mitchell Colts pic
NFL
Adonai Mitchell went through ‘adversity’ in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025
James Pearce Jr. tennessee
NFL
2025 NFL draft: Why Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. is ready for the next level
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025
Quinn Ewers Texas pic
NFL
Texas Longhorns: Quinn Ewers is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2025
Mike Tomlin Steelers pic
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin on the hot seat after a sixth-straight playoff loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2025
Arrow to top