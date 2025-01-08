NFL

Ravens injury report: Zay Flowers is a ‘long shot’ to play in the wildcard round this Saturday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Zay Flowers Ravens pic 1
Zay Flowers Ravens pic 1

For the second straight season, the Baltimore Ravens are winners of the AFC North. In 2023, the team finished 13-4 and 2024’s 12-5 finish was another solid year in Baltimore. The Ravens closed the season with four straight wins and are riding high. As division winners, the Ravens earned the right to host a playoff game in 2024. 

This weekend, the Ravens will face the Steelers for the third time in the last eight weeks. Pittsburgh and Baltimore split the season series and each home team won. Drawing the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs is not an easy match for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. In his career, Jackson is 3-5 vs. Pittsburgh. Offensivley, WR Zay Flowers is a “longshot” to play on Saturday. This was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. He is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Week 18 vs. Cleveland.

Zay Flowers is trending toward not being available for the wildcard round


In his second professional season, Zay Flowers shined as Baltimore’s most consistent WR. Flowers led the team with 74 catches for 1,059 yards in 2024. He also had four touchdown catches on the year. At five-foot-nine, Flowers is not a prototype WR1 but he finds ways to be an effective player. This season, Flowers became the first WR in Ravens history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately. the WR suffered a knee injury in Baltimore’s final game of the season.

The Ravens had to play their starters in Week 18. If they lost, there was a chance Pittsburgh would win the division. Playing starters in Week 18 is a risk for playoff teams. Baltimore had no choice. Zay Flowers is a “long shot” to play in the wildcard round but he could return in the divisional round if the Ravens win. Without Flowers on Saturday, WRs like Rashod Bateman, Nelson Anghalor, and Tylan Wallace will have to step up and help the team win. Expect to see TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to see more targets in the passing game with Flowers set to miss.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Nick Sorenson 49ers pic
NFL
San Francisco 49ers: The team will search for their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025

For the first time since 2020, the San Francisco 49ers did not finish the season with a winning record. In 2024, they finished 6-11. That is their most losses in…

Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders: Why was Antonio Pierce fired after just one season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025

After a 34-20 loss to the Chargers to end 2024, the Raiders finished 4-13. This time a year ago, the team was 8-9 to end the 2023 season and had…

Zay Flowers Ravens pic 1
NFL
Ravens injury report: Zay Flowers is a ‘long shot’ to play in the wildcard round this Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Dereck Carr Saints pic
NFL
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr is not interested in taking a pay cut this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 07 2025
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Giants pic
NFL
New York Giants: Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will remain with the team in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 07 2025
Ezekiel Elliot Cowboys pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Ezekiel Elliot has signed to the practice squad ahead of the playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 07 2025
Arrow to top