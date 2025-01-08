Ravens injury report: Zay Flowers is a ‘long shot’ to play in the wildcard round this Saturday

For the second straight season, the Baltimore Ravens are winners of the AFC North. In 2023, the team finished 13-4 and 2024’s 12-5 finish was another solid year in Baltimore. The Ravens closed the season with four straight wins and are riding high. As division winners, the Ravens earned the right to host a playoff game in 2024.

This weekend, the Ravens will face the Steelers for the third time in the last eight weeks. Pittsburgh and Baltimore split the season series and each home team won. Drawing the Steelers in the first round of the playoffs is not an easy match for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. In his career, Jackson is 3-5 vs. Pittsburgh. Offensivley, WR Zay Flowers is a “longshot” to play on Saturday. This was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. He is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Week 18 vs. Cleveland.

Zay Flowers is trending toward not being available for the wildcard round

From @GMFB: #Ravens WR Zay Flowers is a long-shot to play; Mike Vrabel interviews with the #Patriots tomorrow; The #Raiders fired Antonio Pierce after one season. pic.twitter.com/oND1JrxPZU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2025



In his second professional season, Zay Flowers shined as Baltimore’s most consistent WR. Flowers led the team with 74 catches for 1,059 yards in 2024. He also had four touchdown catches on the year. At five-foot-nine, Flowers is not a prototype WR1 but he finds ways to be an effective player. This season, Flowers became the first WR in Ravens history to be selected to the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately. the WR suffered a knee injury in Baltimore’s final game of the season.

The Ravens had to play their starters in Week 18. If they lost, there was a chance Pittsburgh would win the division. Playing starters in Week 18 is a risk for playoff teams. Baltimore had no choice. Zay Flowers is a “long shot” to play in the wildcard round but he could return in the divisional round if the Ravens win. Without Flowers on Saturday, WRs like Rashod Bateman, Nelson Anghalor, and Tylan Wallace will have to step up and help the team win. Expect to see TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to see more targets in the passing game with Flowers set to miss.