Ravens: Zay Flowers is the first WR in team history to be name to the Pro Bowl

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 regular season has one week left and teams are still fighting for playoff seeding. In the AFC North, they still haven’t decided a division winner. They are the only AFC division without a winner decided yet. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are the teams in contention to win the division in 2024.

In Week 18, Baltimore will be at home to face the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens have a one-game lead on the Steelers in the division. A win in Week 18 would seal another AFC North title for the Ravens. On Thursday, Pro Bowl rosters have started being announced. For the first time in team history, a WR has been named to the Pro Bowl for Baltimore. Zay Flowers is a Pro Bowler just two years into his NFL career.

Zay Flowers is the first Ravens WR to be named to the Pro Bowl


With a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Ravens selected WR Zay Flowers out of Boston College. Flowers had a solid rookie campaign in 2023 and proved he was the team’s best WR. In 16 games last season, he had 77 catches for 858 yards and five touchdowns. He had eight rushes for 56 yards and a rushing touchdown as well. Flowers has played in all 16 games for the Ravens in 2024 and is having another strong season.

The 24-year-old has 73 catches for 1.047 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Flowers is the clear #1 target for Lamar Jackson in 2024. He’s been targeted 114 by his two-time MVP QB. Rashod Bateman is the next closest player at 64 targets. Zay Flowers made history for the Ravens by being their first Pro Bowl WR. Other players like Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr., and Derrick Mason were Pro Bowlers and played for the Ravens. However, they were not selected for the Pro Bowl as members of Baltimore’s roster. Zay Flowers is the first WR in team history to have that honor.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

