Ravens’ Derrick Henry became the 10th RB all-time to have 100+ rushing touchdowns in their career

Zach Wolpin
After a disappointing loss in Week 8, the Ravens bounced back in Week 9 vs. Denver. Baltimore was only up 7-0 after the first quarter but they outclassed the Broncos for the final three quarters. The Ravens won 41-10 vs. Denver to improve to 6-3 this season. 

In that win in Week 9, Ravens RB Derrick Henry had another dominant performance. He carried the ball 23 times vs. the Broncos for 106 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Against Denver, Henry scored his 100th and 101st rushing touchdowns of his career. The 30-year-old became the 10th RB in NFL history to rush for 100 touchdowns in their career. It’s been a dominant 2024 season so far for Henry in his ninth year.

Derrick Henry continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume


The first eight years of Derrick Henry’s career were spent with the Tennessee Titans. He was a second-round pick by the team in the 2016 draft out of Alabama. Henry was dominant for the Titans but the team did not resign him to a new deal after the 2023 season. Baltimore signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal and he’s been worth every penny so far. Through nine games, Henry leads the NFL in rushing attempts (168), rushing yards (1,052), rushing touchdowns (11), and rushing yards per game (116.9).

Additionally, Henry’s 87-yard rushing touchdown is the longest by any player in 2024. The pairing of Derrick Henry at RB and Lamar Jackson at QB has been lethal for the Ravens. Lamar can use his arm and rushing ability to lead the team down the field and then Henry finishes it off at the goal line. Henry’s 13 all-purpose touchdowns leads the NFL this season. Baltimore is at home in Week 10 to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Earlier this season, Derrick Henry carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown vs. Cincinnati. We’ll see what he can do in Week 10 when Baltimore hosts the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
