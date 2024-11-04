Ravens’ Derrick Henry became the 10th RB all-time to have 100+ rushing touchdowns in their career

After a disappointing loss in Week 8, the Ravens bounced back in Week 9 vs. Denver. Baltimore was only up 7-0 after the first quarter but they outclassed the Broncos for the final three quarters. The Ravens won 41-10 vs. Denver to improve to 6-3 this season.

In that win in Week 9, Ravens RB Derrick Henry had another dominant performance. He carried the ball 23 times vs. the Broncos for 106 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Against Denver, Henry scored his 100th and 101st rushing touchdowns of his career. The 30-year-old became the 10th RB in NFL history to rush for 100 touchdowns in their career. It’s been a dominant 2024 season so far for Henry in his ninth year.

Derrick Henry continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume

Derrick Henry now has 100 career rushing TDs HOF Bound 👑 pic.twitter.com/ObJStytkGj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 3, 2024



The first eight years of Derrick Henry’s career were spent with the Tennessee Titans. He was a second-round pick by the team in the 2016 draft out of Alabama. Henry was dominant for the Titans but the team did not resign him to a new deal after the 2023 season. Baltimore signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal and he’s been worth every penny so far. Through nine games, Henry leads the NFL in rushing attempts (168), rushing yards (1,052), rushing touchdowns (11), and rushing yards per game (116.9).

Additionally, Henry’s 87-yard rushing touchdown is the longest by any player in 2024. The pairing of Derrick Henry at RB and Lamar Jackson at QB has been lethal for the Ravens. Lamar can use his arm and rushing ability to lead the team down the field and then Henry finishes it off at the goal line. Henry’s 13 all-purpose touchdowns leads the NFL this season. Baltimore is at home in Week 10 to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Earlier this season, Derrick Henry carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown vs. Cincinnati. We’ll see what he can do in Week 10 when Baltimore hosts the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.