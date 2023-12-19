Ravens Depth Chart: Melvin Gordon Signs To The Active Roster

Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

We have signed RB Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. We have also signed RB Jake Funk to the practice squad and placed RB Keaton Mitchell on Injured Reserve. https://t.co/a26w49E0M6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 19, 2023

This move comes in wake of rookie Keaton Mitchell’s season ending knee injury he suffered in Sunday night’s win versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gordon has been on the practice squad for quite some time now. He has come up a few times due to the injuries at the running back position. Now that Mitchell is done for the year, Gordon could see himself on the active roster for the rest of the season and playoffs. Gordon has been in the league for almost a decade and is seen to be one of the more established veterans at the running back position.

Gordon has only appeared in two games this season, however, rushing 13 times for 53 yards. He is also an adept pass catching. He’s caught three passes on three targets for 46 yards. The Ravens need all the help they can get out of their running backs as now their most explosive runner are now out for the season. Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon will be fine for the time being, but none have the explosiveness that Mitchell has. However, Justice Hill has shown he can rip off a few runs in the past so maybe that comes to fruition down the stretch.

The Ravens face a tough test in Week 16 facing off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road in what could be a Super Bowl preview. The 49ers just gave up 234 yards rushing to the Arizona Cardinals. Maybe the Ravens rely more on the legs of Lamar Jackson and these Ravens running backs.