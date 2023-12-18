No team has locked up the #1 seed in either conference yet this season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got closer to that coveted #1 seed with a 23-7 win vs. Jacksonville. Baltimore is now 11-3 with three games left in the 2023 season. Additionally, they were the first team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot after their win in Week 15.

However, the Ravens lost another offensive player for the rest of the season vs. the Jaguars. Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell got tripped up in the fourth quarter and landed awkwardly on his leg. He immediately went to the ground in pain and the 21-year-old had to be carted off the field. Head coach John Harbaugh told the media that Mitchell’s knee injury was significant and he will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

Keaton Mitchell’s 2023 season is over after a significant knee injury in Week 15

From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) for the season; #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is in the protocol; #Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) has an uphill battle to play; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is sick. pic.twitter.com/F9NdRwPGWg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023



As it stands, the Ravens currently have a one-game lead over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC playoff race. Baltimore still has three games left in the regular season. One of them is a Week 17 matchup at home vs. Miami. That game will be for the division. Unfortunately, the Ravens are going to be without rookie RB Keaton Mitchell.

On SNF vs. the Jaguars, Mitchell suffered a significant knee injury. He had to be carted off the field and his 2023 season is being cut short. The undrafted rookie has been a spark of energy on offense for the Ravens. In his limited playing time. Mitchell was turning into a dual-threat RB. Before his injury against the Jags, Mitchell carried the ball 47 times for 396 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he had nine catches on 11 targets for 93 yards.

#ravensflock speedster Keaton Mitchell went down with a graphic left knee tonight on SNF 🤕. 🎥: medical side of this injury & all gruesome complications that can come with it. These #NFL athletes really do put their life on the line each time they step on the field. pic.twitter.com/eGbFQWE6F1 — MEDspiration (@MEDspirationNFP) December 18, 2023



Now that Mitchell’s season is done, the Ravens will turn to their RB depth. They’re lucky to have many capable RBs that can be plugged into their offensive system. In Week 1, J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury. Gus Edwards has been the RB1 since that injury happened. He’s played in all 14 of their games in 2023. Edwards has 663 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Baltimore will also be using Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon as backups for Edwards down the stretch. Gordon has seen limited time for the Ravens, but he didn’t start the season with Baltimore. Justice Hill has missed playing in 13 of the Ravens’ 14 regular season games in 2023. The Ravens will continue to use RBs by committee to keep their backfield fresh and healthy for what they hope is a deep playoff run.