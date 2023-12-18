NFL

Ravens Injury Report: Keaton Mitchell (knee) is out for the rest of the 2023 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Keaton Mitchell Ravens injury pic
Keaton Mitchell Ravens injury pic

No team has locked up the #1 seed in either conference yet this season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got closer to that coveted #1 seed with a 23-7 win vs. Jacksonville. Baltimore is now 11-3 with three games left in the 2023 season. Additionally, they were the first team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot after their win in Week 15. 

However, the Ravens lost another offensive player for the rest of the season vs. the Jaguars. Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell got tripped up in the fourth quarter and landed awkwardly on his leg. He immediately went to the ground in pain and the 21-year-old had to be carted off the field. Head coach John Harbaugh told the media that Mitchell’s knee injury was significant and he will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

Keaton Mitchell’s 2023 season is over after a significant knee injury in Week 15


As it stands, the Ravens currently have a one-game lead over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC playoff race. Baltimore still has three games left in the regular season. One of them is a Week 17 matchup at home vs. Miami. That game will be for the division. Unfortunately, the Ravens are going to be without rookie RB Keaton Mitchell.

On SNF vs. the Jaguars, Mitchell suffered a significant knee injury. He had to be carted off the field and his 2023 season is being cut short. The undrafted rookie has been a spark of energy on offense for the Ravens. In his limited playing time. Mitchell was turning into a dual-threat RB. Before his injury against the Jags, Mitchell carried the ball 47 times for 396 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he had nine catches on 11 targets for 93 yards.


Now that Mitchell’s season is done, the Ravens will turn to their RB depth. They’re lucky to have many capable RBs that can be plugged into their offensive system. In Week 1, J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury. Gus Edwards has been the RB1 since that injury happened. He’s played in all 14 of their games in 2023. Edwards has 663 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Baltimore will also be using Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon as backups for Edwards down the stretch. Gordon has seen limited time for the Ravens, but he didn’t start the season with Baltimore. Justice Hill has missed playing in 13 of the Ravens’ 14 regular season games in 2023. The Ravens will continue to use RBs by committee to keep their backfield fresh and healthy for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence is in concussion protocol and could miss Week 16 for Jacksonville

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2023
Keaton Mitchell Ravens injury pic
NFL
Ravens Injury Report: Keaton Mitchell (knee) is out for the rest of the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 18 2023

No team has locked up the #1 seed in either conference yet this season. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got closer to that coveted #1 seed with a 23-7 win…

rsz watch ravens qb lamar jackson dodges sack makes
NFL
Lamar Jackson Keeps The Ravens On Top Of The AFC Standings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023

The Ravens caught a break in Week 14 when the Dolphins were upset on Monday Night Football. Because of Miami’s loss, Baltimore moved into sole possession of first place in…

rsz kelee ringo
NFL
Eagles Will Control The NFC East With A Win Over Seahawks On Monday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023
rsz robert saleh in profile jets players behind him 12 17 2023
NFL
New York Jets Playoff Drought Reaches 13 Years, Longest In North American Sports
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023
rsz rawimage
NFL
Bradley Chubb’s Big Day Pushes Dolphins To 10th Win Of The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 17 2023
rsz 14195548 121723 wtvd panthers falcons 3 img
NFL
NFL: Panthers Open The Door For Patriots & Cardinals To Nab #1 Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 17 2023
Arrow to top