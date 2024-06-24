Last season, the Toronto Raptors were sellers near the trade deadline. First, they traded with the New York Knicks and shipped off SF O.G. Anunoby. Not too far after that, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Anunoby and Siakam were two of Tornto’s top players to start the 2023-34 season.

Heading into 2024-25, the Raptors’ best player is 2022 Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. The 22-year-old is coming off his best professional season. Once Anunoby and Siakam were traded, Barnes became a focal piece of their roster. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Barnes intends to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million with the Raptors.

Scottie Barnes is signing long-term with the Toronto Raptors

Barnes’ agent Bill Duffy of @wmebasketball met with Toronto executives Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster to land the deal on the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell ESPN. The Raptors are reshaping the roster around Barnes and now secure him on a deal that he’ll sign on July… https://t.co/hmrxZIWIq9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024



In the 2022 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes was the 4th overall pick by the Raptors out of Florida State. During his first professional season, Barnes averaged (15.3) points, (7.5) rebounds, (3.5) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. Barnes was Rookie of the Year in 2022 but his overall efficiency dropped during the 2022-23 season. His three-point percentage fell below 30% in 77 games. However, Barnes came back polished in 2023-24 and had his best season yet as a pro.

The 2022 ROY averaged a career-high (19.9) points, (8.2) rebounds, (6.1) assists, (1.3) steals, and (1.5) blocks per game. It was an impressive season for Barnes last year. He earned his first all-star selection. Proving that he’s a player the franchise can build around, Scottie Barnes is getting quite the payday from Toronto. His five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million will make him the highest-paid player in Raptors franchise history.

Darko Rajaković did not tell one lie y’all. Scottie Barnes is worth every single penny. I’m so happy for the new franchise player of the Toronto Raptors. Team dinner is on Scottie now. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UEqV4i6fQr — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) June 24, 2024



Heading into the 2024-25 season, Scottie Barnes is going to have a lot of expectations. He no longer has the same star talent around him that he had in his first two and a half seasons. Now, Barnes is the franchise cornerstone for the Raptors. Toronto could hit a small reset this summer and trade for players who fit well alongside Scottie Barnes. In trading with the Knicks last season, the Raptors acquired Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett. Two players who could be worth keeping. Other than them, every other player on the roster could potentially be up for trade.