Matthew Stafford Leaves Practice Early With Concerning Hamstring Injury Just Weeks Before The Season Begins

Matthew Stafford Rams
Matthew Stafford Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced to leave practice early on Wednesday afternoon, with a tight hamstring causing concern just weeks before the season begins. 

Matthew Stafford Suffering From Tight Hamstring

Three weeks before the season starts isn’t the best time for NFL players to pick up a knock and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will certainly not be pleased after he was forced to sit out practice this week with a hamstring strain.

Stafford began joint practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday but he wasn’t able to finish as Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett took over for the duration of the session.

QB1 for the Rams missed no games between 2011 and 2018, but in the latter stages of his career Stafford has struggled with a whole host of different ailments.

2022 was a difficult year for Stafford, as he missed out on eight matches with various back and elbow issues, with a sprained thumb also causing particular trouble for the quarterback.

Last year Stafford was able to maintain his fitness much more and he played a part in 15 regular season games, missing out on just two matches with a thumb injury.

Stafford managed 264.3 passing yards per game last season in a rollercoaster season in Los Angeles. The Rams were eliminated by the Lions – Stafford’s former team – in the NFC Wild Card match during a one point loss.

During the offseason, the Rams traded for Jimmy Garoppolo on a one year deal, with the former Raiders quarterback coming in to cover for Stafford if he gets injured.

As well as trading for Garoppolo this summer, the Rams also handed Stafford a huge contract extension that will see the quarterback earn $23.5million this year on top of a $12.5m signing bonus.

Although the severity of Stafford’s injury is still unknown, Garoppolo is likely to take charge of the remaining Rams preseason games alongside QB3 Stetson Bennett.

The Rams have two more pre season games left before the season begins, with a tough road game against the Lions in Monday night football coming up in week 1.

