Rams’ Cooper Kupp to play for the first time in Week 8 after missing four straight games

Zach Wolpin
With a 20-15 win vs. the Raiders in Week 7, the Rams are 2-4 this season. Los Angeles got hit with injuries early in the season and has been without their top offensive weapons. Puka Nacua has been out with a knee injury since Week 1.  Cooper Kupp (ankle) has been out since Week 2. Both players landed on the IR. 

Matthew Stafford has been doing what he can to keep the offense moving. However, it’s not easy when you don’t have an All-Pro and Pro Bowl WR for the last month. Luckily, the Rams have gotten some good news as they face the Vikings on TNF in Week 8. Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp will return for the team tonight after missing four straight games. Expect to see Stafford target Kupp heavily tonight in his first game back since Week 2.

Cooper Kupp will play on TNF in Week 8 vs. the Vikings


Over the last four games, the Rams have been without the services of Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua. A WR has not had 100+ receiving yards in a game for the Rams since Kupp in Week 1. Los Angeles is 2-2 in the four games that Kupp has missed. They had a bye in Week 6. When he’s healthy, Cooper Kupp is still a top-five WR in the NFL. However, the 31-year-old has had an injury history over the last three seasons. He’s missed at least four games in three straight seasons for the Rams.

Kupp played nine games in 2022 and missed eight. The All-Pro played twelve games in 2023 and missed five. Through eight weeks in 2024, Kupp has missed four of the Rams’ six games. The last time he played a full season was his All-Pro year in 2021. He led the NFL with 145 catches for 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. Since the 2021 season, Kupp has failed to have 1,000+ receiving yards. With 11 games left in 2024, there’s a strong chance Kupp will hit 1,000+. That is barring him from missing any more time. For now. the veteran WR is making his return to the field on TNF when the Rams host the Vikings. It will be Kupp’s first game since Week 2 when he suffered an ankle injury.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
