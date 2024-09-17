Rams’ Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and is a candidate to land on the IR

It’s only Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season and the Los Angeles Rams are already plagued with injuries. They currently have eight players on the injured reserve. Additionally, they have one player on the physically unable-to-perform list (PUP). Notable players already on the IR include Puka Nacua, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, and Darious Williams.

In a loss in Week 2 to the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams lost WR Cooper Kupp in the first half to an ankle injury. He finished the game with four catches for 37 yards. That’s coming off a dominant Week 1 performance with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kupp is a candidate for the IR and could miss “extended” time. Another brutal blow to the Rams to start the season.

Who can step up for the Rams at WR?

Rams HC Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp is expected to miss “an extended period of time” and is a candidate for injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2024

Two weeks into the 2024 season the Rams have already lost their two top receivers due to injury. In Week 1, WR Puka Nacua suffered a PCL sprain in his knee. The 23-year-old is expected to miss five-to-seven weeks. Losing Nacua so early in the season was a huge loss offensively for the Rams. Luckily, they still had Cooper Kupp to rely on. That was until Kupp injured his ankle in the first half of Week 2 and did not return to the game. Adam Schefter reported that Kupp is going to miss extended time and is a candidate for the IR. Los Angeles has lost two of their top offensive weapons extremely early into the season.

Now that Ncaua and Kupp are set to miss some time, the Rams will have to turn to the depth at WR. Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson are next in line to see increased targets moving forward. Robinson is in his ninth professional season, his second with the Rams. He had two catches for 40 yards in Week 2. Tyler Johnson is in his fifth professional season and his second with the Rams. Johnson had two catches for 30 yards in a Week 2 loss to the Vikings. The Rams have their first home game of the season this Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers.