Rams Place Wide Receiver Puka Nacua On Injury Reserve List After Knock Against Lions

Olly Taliku
Puka Nacua exited the Lions-Rams game with a knee injury on Monday night football but despite returning to the field, the wide receiver has been placed on the Rams injury reserve list.  

Puka Nacua Aggravates Knee Injury 

The Rams secured one of the rookie’s of the year last season in the form of Puka Nacua, but he has already picked up a knock in week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Nacua took a hard hit midway through the Rams overtime loss against the Lions which forced the wide receiver off the field and into the blue tent for a medical assessment.

Shortly after, Nacua left the tent with a groggy look on his face and although it was unclear how fit he was, the 23-year-old was able to return to the field in the second half.

It seems that returning to the game was a bad idea for Nacua though, as the second year star struggled through the remainder of the match and he was later carted off the field and into the locker room.

The second year wide receiver has now been officially placed on the Rams injury reserve list with a ​​PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain.  

Speaking after the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Nacua would be out for at least the next four weeks and he seemed as disappointed as everyone else.

“You can see he’s an impact player,” McVay said. 

“He gets four targets, he has four catches for almost 50 yards. He has a jet sweep, he does stuff in the run game. He’s a factor. He just is one of those guys that just makes a difference. And so, it’s unfortunate for him, and I’m bummed out for the person more importantly.” 

Prior to picking up his knock Nacua looked sharp, racking up 35 receiving yards off of four catches as he appeared to pick up from where he left off in his first year.

Last season Nacua had 105 catches for 1486 receiving yards and six touchdowns, playing in every one of the Rams’ regular season matches.

