Rams control their destiny to win the NFC West in 2024 with two games left

In the first five games of the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Rams were 1-4. Since then, the team has gone 8-2 and is in a posistion to make the playoffs. On Sunday in Week 16, Los Angeles was on the road to face the Jets. Despite being down 9-6 at halftime, the Rams scored 13 fourth-quarter points and won 19-9.

That was their fourth straight win and their eighth in their last 10 played. Their only losses in that span were to the Dolphins and the Eagles. With two games left in the 2024 regular season, the Rams are 9-6. Both of their last two matchups are against NFC divisional opponents. They’re at home in weeks 17 and 18 to face the Cardinals and Seahawks. Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams win their final two games of the season and secure a playoff berth after a 1-4 start?

Sean McVay and the Rams are 9-6 and control their destiny in the NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams are not only one win away from claiming the NFC West but they are also in sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Just an incredible turnaround for a team that started the season 1-4. pic.twitter.com/OTL87ljOBn — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 23, 2024



Heading into Week 13, the Rams were 5-6 in their first 11 games and were on the road to face the Saints. Los Angeles was coming off a 37-20 loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Matthew Stafford and the Rams have rattled off four consecutive wins and are 9-6 heading into Week 17. The Rams have won in a variety of ways over the last four weeks. That includes a 48-42 win vs. Josh Allen and the Bills and then a 12-6 win vs. Brock Purdy and the 49ers. The Rams are playing their best football when it matters most. They’re a team that nobody in the NFC playoffs wants to face.

At 9-6, the Rams have a one-game lead on the 8-7 Seahawks in the NFC West standings. Los Angeles is at home in Week 17 to face the Cardinals and Seattle is on the road to face the Bears. If they both win those matchups, their Week 18 matchup would be for the division title. Matthew Stafford and the Rams beat the Seahawks in Seattle 26-20 in OT earlier this season. Both teams are fighting to make the playoffs in 2024 and the momentum is on the Rams’ side. They are winners of four straight and have made an incredible turnaround this season. If the playoffs started today, the Rams would host the Packers in wildcard weekend.