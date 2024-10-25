Puka Nacua made an unexpected return to action on Thursday night football this week, with the Rams wideout cleared to play just hours before kick off against the Vikings.

Puka Nacua Enjoys Dream Return

The Rams have missed their rookie sensation from last year at the beginning of this season and Puka Nacua’s absence from the lineup has been notable through the last five weeks of the season.

Last year Nacua broke all sorts of records during his first year in the NFL, including most receiving yards by a rookie (1,486), most receptions by a rookie (105) and most 100-yard games (7).

Although he couldn’t have enjoyed a much better season during his first year in the league, Nacua wasn’t able to clinch the rookie of the season award after C.J. Stroud’s sensational campaign for the Texans.

Nacua suffered a horror injury in the first game of the season this year, with the Rams wideout carted off the field against Detroit after suffering a knee injury.

The 23-year-old was finally taken off the Rams injury reserve on Thursday afternoon and despite not practicing in the week building up to the game against Minnesota, he was cleared to play.

Nacua wasn’t expected to be taking part in too many offensive snaps on Thursday but that couldn’t have been more wrong, which was evident from the first play as Matthew Stafford targeted his returning star.

After dropping his first catch Nacua found his stride and he was influential in the Rams win with seven receptions for 106 receiving yards on his first game back.

Puka Nacua on a snap count: 40-of-71 snaps (per @PFF)

7 receptions

106 yards This was his eighth career 100-yard game, the 2nd most through 19 games, tying Justin Jefferson.pic.twitter.com/yCmtvdrBhf — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) October 25, 2024

Some monster catches from Nacua helped the Rams to their fourth win of the season and they finally looked back to their best with both of their star wideouts returning to the field.

Cooper Kupp also returned from injury for the Rams with 51 yards and a touchdown. At 3-4 with their star receivers back in action, are the Rams playoff contenders again…? They face the Seahawks next in week 9.