Raiders DT Christian Wilkins is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his foot

Zach Wolpin
In five games this season, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-3. This is Antonio Pierce’s first full season as head coach. Heading into Week 6, the Raiders have several problems they are dealing with. First, WR Davante Adams has requested a trade from the team. He is out again in Week 6 vs. the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. 

Additionally, the team is still trying to find their starting QB. Gardner Minshhew has started all five games for the Raiders in 2024. However, Minshew was benched in Week 5 and Aidan O’Connell came into the game. Antonio Pierce said the two QBs will split reps at practice and they will determine later this week who the starter is. Finally, Raiders DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the IR after having surgery on his foot to repair a Jones fracture. Not ideal for the Raiders who are struggling defensively.

Christian Wilkins is headed to the IR for the Las Vegas Raiders


With the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins selected DT Christian Wilkins out of Clemson. Wilkins spent the first five seasons of his career with Miami and was a durable player. The 28-year-old did not miss a game from 2021-2023. He started 51 straight games for Miami. Wilkins’ most productive season was in 2023 when he had (9.5) sacks for the Dolphins. This past offseason, the team traded Wilkins to the Raiders.

The talented DT was set to join Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby on Las Veags’ defeisve line. In five games this season, Wilkins has (2.0) sacks, 17 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and six QB hits. During Sunday’s loss to Denver, Wilkins initially felt discomfort in his foot in the first half. He played the rest of the game but needed Surgery later that day. Now, Wilkins is headed to the IR and will miss the next four games. Not ideal for a Raiders defense that has to face some tough offenses over the next four games. That includes the Rams, Chiefs, and Bengals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

